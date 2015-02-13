As we explored the empty prison, we came upon a row of open cell doors. Bob said he was pretty sure he'd found the room where he was taken after his team was captured sneaking into Kuwait from Saudi Arabia during the 1991 U.S. invasion. He wanted to sit and meditate there, in the chamber where for weeks he'd been held in solitary confinement. He also found the interrogation room, where we saw a rusty hook hung from the ceiling—a reminder of the brutality of Saddam Hussein's regime.

Bob was quiet the whole time, sort of in a trance. I mustered the courage to ask whether he wanted us to roll tape, to capture this moment. He did not hesitate with his answer: No. I persisted, suggesting he might want to document this experience, if only for his daughter and future grandchildren. No.

Last week, as the media world wrung its hands over Brian Williams’ apparent hyperbolic war stories from Iraq, I thought back on that quiet experience with Bob. Here was a man who had seen more combat than many professional soldiers, having covered countless battle zones: Vietnam, the Troubles in Northern Ireland, wars in Israel, Lebanon, Grenada, Bosnia, Somalia. But Bob was more comfortable telling jokes than recounting war stories. His dignified humility made him a superior journalist.

Bob approached his stories with genuine curiosity and his story subjects with genuine respect. When we were invited to Turkmenistan in 2004 and granted an exclusive interview with the country’s notorious dictator, Saparmurat Niyazov, the leader’s handlers insisted on carting us around the country for a week to show us how “happy” their citizens were with their wonderful leader. Many correspondents would have seen a weeklong dog-and-pony show as beneath their dignity, and would have ditched the story on day one. But Bob knew he had to put up with this bald-faced public relations tour to finally get the interview with the dictator.

They had us meet a farmer who supposedly owned two Mercedes Benzes, all from plowing a small, dusty field. They made us sit down with local leaders, who often glanced nervously at our burly minder before reciting rehearsed accolades about their “revered dear leader.” They had us break bread in the homes of peasants, who served us camel's hump fat and camel milk. We both came down with wicked dysentery, but we also came away with a powerful story about a part of the world journalists rarely trekked.

A couple years ago, when a group of young journalists I was working with went to Uganda to report on its shortage of medical morphine, Bob agreed to collaborate on a piece for "CBS Sunday Morning." It’s not uncommon in network news for busy correspondents to read someone’s script, inject their face into a story, and take credit for it. But Bob insisted that the journalists be front-and-center, shown walking through the villages in Uganda and witnessing the suffering that so many sick people there must endure without painkillers.