But as conservatives have learned time and again, unskewing polls doesn’t change the reality. In addition to attacking the networks’ credibility through corrections, libel suits, and Fairness Doctrine complaints, Irvine set his sights on the man he saw as the top offender: Dan Rather.

In the run-up to the 1988 election, then-Vice President George H. W. Bush sat down with Dan Rather for an interview. The segment opened with Rather announcing Bush had refused to be questioned about his role in the Iran-Contra affair and had insisted on a live, unedited interview instead. After a taped segment on the scandal, the camera cut to a clearly angry Bush, who charged, “You’ve impugned my integrity by suggesting that I didn’t tell the truth.” Both men grew combative as the interview went on. At one point, Rather said, “I don’t mean to be argumentative, Mr. Vice President.” “You do, Dan,” Bush shot back, adding, “This is not a great night.”

For conservatives, the interview was clearly an ambush, an attempt both to undercut Bush’s candidacy and to beat up on the Reagan administration. In response, Irvine launched a drive to “Impeach Dan Rather,” which over the next sixteen years evolved into a “Can Dan” drive to oust the anchor.

And indeed, a question of accuracy did end Rather’s career at CBS. In September 2004, in the midst of a heated presidential campaign, Rather reported on “60 Minutes” that President George W. Bush had received preferential treatment in his National Guard service 30 years earlier. As conservative bloggers revealed in the days that followed, the memos Rather relied upon for the report were forgeries. Two months later, Rather announced he was stepping down as anchor and managing editor of CBS News.

For conservatives, the Rather incident was the exemplar of the connection between accuracy and bias. Though AIM trained its sights on accuracy, always implicit—and often explicit—in Irvine’s critique was an underlying argument about liberal media bias. Why did journalists make these mistakes and editors fail to correct them? Because a liberal worldview kept them from questioning assumptions and double-checking information.

The Brian Williams case, with its lack of any overt political angle, represents the next stage in the evolution of the accuracy argument. Conservatives who pillory the mainstream media because of Williams have no need for the bias argument. The point is to continue to degrade mainstream media’s credibility (which has plunged dramatically since the 1990s), making room for their own explicitly ideological models. As Palin put it, the Williams scandal helps “justify our complete turning away from his ilk in the news media” and toward, presumably, sources like Fox News, Breitbart, and talk radio.

This evolution in the media bias argument illustrates how the right has come to use different metrics for conservative media and mainstream media. Inaccuracies in conservative media do not derail conservative personalities in the same way as Williams's inaccuracies have, because an argument can have factual inaccuracies but still be ideologically "true." Lacking those overt ideological claims, mainstream media can be discredited by being factually wrong.

That divergence has consequences, both troubling and absurd. It leads to the bizarre spectacle of people like Palin and the team at "Fox & Friends" holding themselves out as arbiters of accuracy. And the more that journalistic accuracy is associated liberal bias, the more likely it is to become politicized. In an era when ideologues increasingly choose their own facts, the partisan policing of accuracy threatens to do in factuality altogether.

Journalists should be taken to task when they’re wrong, of course. With the blossoming of hyper-partisan media and politics, Americans need news media to get the facts right. But in using the Williams case to discredit the mainstream media altogether, conservatives threaten to move the country further from that goal.