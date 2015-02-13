In 2012, Brownback called his plan a “real live experiment” for conservative economic policy. So when Kansas announced those revenue numbers last summer, the national media took notice. At the New York Times, Josh Barro reported on the flaws in Kansas’s tax plan; it tried to exempt small-businesses from taxation, but in doing so, it also opened up a loophole that could allow many Kansans to avoid paying taxes. Remaining confident in the plan, Brownback's administration attributed the fiscal 2014 revenue shortfall to changes in federal tax policy that incentivized people to switch their capital gains income into 2012. If that was the case, then the revenue hole was just a temporary problem, one that would disappear in the 2015 fiscal year.

Seven months into the 2015 fiscal year, though, that problem looks anything but temporary. In November, the Kansas Legislative Research Department, which provides nonpartisan reports to Kansas legislators, as the Congressional Budget Office does for Congress, lowered its revenue estimates by $205 million, to $5.8 billon. Kansas is projected to spend $6.4 billion in this fiscal year. Even with $380 million in the reserve fund, the budget still has a $279 million gap. But it’s even worse than that. In January, Kansas’s revenue came in $42 million below projections, although the governor’s office says that $22 million of that is due to Kansans filing their taxes and receiving refunds earlier than expected. Altogether, new projections estimate the 2015 shortfall at $344 million. And since Kansas, like most state governments, by law can’t run a deficit, it has to fill that gap before the fiscal year ends on June 30.

On Tuesday, Brownback signed legislation that would balance the budget by diverting money from other funds, particularly one for highway projects, to the general fund. It would also reduce contributions to pensions for teachers and government workers, pushing those costs into the future. It’s a deeply irresponsible budget that hides the costs of the tax cuts with short-term patches. But this is just the beginning: Kansas faces a projected $600 million budget shortfall in the 2016 fiscal year—and now there is no money in the reserve fund to cover any of it.

Covering that gap will not be easy. In late January, Brownback sent the legislature a proposed budget to address the problem. He wants to cut more than $100 million from school finances and $50 million from Medicaid. He would increase cigarette taxes by $0.79, which would bring in $81 million. Another $27 million would come from increasing taxes on liquor. He’d even bring in more income tax revenue by closing certain tax deductions. And he wants to transfer another $200 million from other funds to the general fund.

The budget's massive cuts to education might even be unconstitutional. In December, a state court ruled that the state was not spending enough money on K-12 education to fulfill “the educational interests of the state.” Brownback is appealing the decision to the Kansas Supreme Court. But if the Court rules against him, the state will be forced to increase K-12 funding by nearly $500 million—all while keeping the reserve fund at a zero balance. To fulfill its 7.5 percent threshold would require another half billion dollars.