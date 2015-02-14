"There won't be another David Carr," said Seth Mnookin, a science journalist who first met Carr while covering the 2000 presidential campaign for Brill’s Content and who remained his friend for the next 15 years. Mnookin said Carr came to see his criticism of Vice as less than fair. But the vitriol sprung from a devotion to his fellow Times journalists. "That tribal loyalty was something he felt for employers, for friends, for colleagues, regardless of how close they were,” Mnookin said. “If you're part of David's tribe, and you get fucked with, David is going to stand up for you."

Carr’s tribe never stopped growing. Andrew Beaujon, now a senior editor at The Washingtonian, joined the Washington City Paper six years after Carr had left. But the former editor’s presence lingered “like secondhand smoke” in phrases that remained in the office lexicon. “A long walk for a glass of water” was a story that didn't get to the point quickly enough. Talking to an unresponsive writer was “throwing ping-pong balls at a mattress.” When Beaujon finally got to spend time with Carr, it was at a conference in Florida. Both were on the media beat. "We mostly just talked shop, gossiped about people. When he wanted me to tell him some tale out of school he'd say 'C'mon. Just between us girls.'"

Carr did impart one secret, the cure for writer's block: Keep typing. And: A good reporter always makes more phone calls. Goes out and asks someone to tell you something. When Carr wrote his memoir, he reported it out. "He questioned his primary source," said Beaujon. (As of Friday afternoon, Night of the Gun had jumped to #7 on Amazon, right after the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy).

“I met David my first day as an intern at the Washington City Paper when I was 20,” Sridhar Pappu, a former media columnist with The New York Observer, wrote in an email. “He was definitely tough on me both at first and over the years. He would impress upon me the importance of being bold in my reporting and almost immediately gave me life lessons.”

Carr essentially adopted Pappu. “I didn't know anyone in Washington and that summer he would invite me to the house,” he said. “I got to know his family and established a relationship with them that has never gone away.” Carr taught Pappu how to clean gutters. “The next day,” Pappu wrote, “it would be how to build a fire the right way."

Carr was also known for his incessant advocacy, and he took a particular interest in young writers of color. “The thing to understand is that he did more than hire me,” said Ta-Nehisi Coates, senior editor at The Atlantic. “He changed my life. He changed my life. There’s no one, no man who had more of an effect on me than David Carr.” Coates says Carr was one of the first people who believed in his writing. He hired the 20-year-old Coates as intern at the Washington City Paper. “He relentlessly believed in me. Relentlessly. Ridiculously. Like to levels I couldn’t even understand,” he said. “I’d been writing from a very, very young age, but it was never clear to me that that could mean anything,” Coates said. “I had three college newspaper clips and some poetry, man. And he hired me.” Coates said Carr was an important mentor for him. “In the field of journalism, that doesn’t happen much anymore. But it certainly doesn’t happen that some dude says, ‘You know what, I’m gonna look out for you. I’m gonna look out for you.’ David wasn’t the sort of dude who’d read all this shit on intersectionality or something like that. He just got it. He just got it, man.”

Jelani Cobb, Director of the Institute for African American Studies at the University of Connecticut and a New Yorker contributor, said much the same thing. “The Washington City Paper had very bad relations in the city—at least it had very bad relations with African Americans, at that point,” Cobb said. “So one of the things [Carr] did was that he set out to diversify the publication. And he did it initially through the intern program.” This was noteworthy because there were so few black people writing in D.C., for local or national publications. “Carr, without a lot of fanfare, just reached out and found people. He made a remark about it, that it wasn’t difficult, it was easy.”

Carr was a demanding and at times eccentric boss. “He was exacting,” Cobb said. “And he could be harsh as hell if you fucked up.” But Carr’s was a toughness bred from his struggle with addiction. “He had this really well-cultivated sense of human fallibility,” Cobb said. “If you sense a complete absence of judgment from this person, then you can tell them anything.” He was there for his writers, long after they’d left their D.C. jobs.

“At one point I was really broke, and I needed to write an article when I was in graduate school, and I called him and I was like, ‘I need an assignment, because otherwise I don’t know how to pay my rent this month,’ and he gave me an assignment,” Cobb said. “And I was like ‘Oh, do you also think you can expedite my pay?’ and he was like, ‘You’re pushing it, but sure.’ I don’t know that I’ve had another editor that I could be that frank with about something like that.”

“When I got the media beat at The Observer, he gave me advice on how to handle the beat,” Pappu said. “When I had one professional setback, I remembered being upset. And he grabbed me and said, ‘Look, that guy doesn't love you. I love you.’"

“That was my brother, man,” Coates said. “That was my brother.”

Ken Auletta, a New Yorker contributor and fellow media reporter, recalled a night he and Carr appeared together on PBS NewsHour, at a studio near Lincoln Center in Manhattan. "When you’re doing something for them," Auletta said, "it’s standard procedure they send a car to pick you up and take you back. David and I walked out together. And I said, ‘Where’s your car?’ And he said, ‘Where’d you get the car?’ There was a certain innocence about him. I said, ‘No, no, everyone does this.’ It made me feel almost guilty. And you just watched him wander down the street toward the subway."