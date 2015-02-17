Why aren’t trans activists targeting those institutions men still dominate rather than fighting over use of the word "sisterhood" at campuses with a few thousand students? Largely because they can. When trans activists complain that use of gendered language makes them feel excluded, they aren’t doing it in explicitly male spaces: It’s only women who would respond “So sorry!” and retreat to the sidelines. Women aren’t supposed to talk about themselves, to champion their cause without reservation, to put their own needs above others'. We’re so uncomfortable with female power that we fight it on the smallest scales. Women, especially young ones, hold power so delicately and uncomfortably they’re ready to give it up as soon as someone accuses them of being selfish. There are plenty of small liberal arts colleges that are “safe spaces” for students who are questioning their gender and sexuality, many of them former women’s colleges. But colleges where women run the show are relatively few and we are only slowly making inroads to traditionally male schools—the current president of Harvard University, Drew Gilpin Faust, is the first woman to hold that position and was only named eight years ago. (Faust is a Bryn Mawr alum.)

What does it mean to be inclusive? As Eve Ensler, who wrote The Vagina Monologues, commented in Salon after Mount Holyoke students cancelled her play, it needn’t involve erasing references to body parts held by more than half the population. And since most plays, books, movies, and television shows are still centered on the internal and external lives of men, it seems especially cruel to stop production of one of the few plays so explicitly about women. Calling oneself a woman and noting that other women do, in fact, exist hardly ignores the existence of transgender individuals and other people who don’t fall neatly into either category. It’s just, in that moment, not about their fight.

Every single work of art—every single institution, every group—can’t be about every person. Inclusivity should mean that every person is allowed to have a dialogue with it, to interrogate it, comment on it, and have the space to create their own art or institution or group to stand beside it. (If you think The Vagina Monologues is terrible, write as many op-eds saying so that you want, but don’t stop its production.) It’s also true that every college can’t serve the needs of every single potential student. Women’s colleges are still allowed to exclude certain applicants based on gender because there’s still a need for their exclusionary existence. Transexclusion and transphobia are serious problems, but they are different from the problems most women in America—who are born women, raised in environments where people recognize only two genders, and are punished for the simple fact of their biology—continue to face. After all, those of us born with a vagina and uterus are the only ones who can be forced to carry a pregnancy to term by the anti-abortion laws sweeping the nation. Is that the sum total of what it means to be a woman? I hope not, but it’s an important part. Pushing women’s champions out of the picture will hardly go far in fighting any type of discrimination, but it will go a long way in setting back the fight against misogyny.

There will come a time when women’s colleges begin accepting men. But I hope it’s when the need for the women-only institutions has disappeared, and that it’s spearheaded by women who feel comfortable in their seats of power—long past the point where the idea of championing for women’s rights seems a quaint relic of a bygone era, the way finishing schools seem today. For now, though, women’s colleges should remain sisterhoods, primarily groups of women intent on working for gender equality in all its forms. Women-only institutions can welcome as many male or transgender allies who want to join, but they have to support the idea that sometimes women can come first.

Correction: A previous version of this story described DrJaneChi as a "transgendered activist." She is an activist for trans causes.