Paul Gauguin was a post-Impressionist painter—that is, abstract and symbolic—best known for his boldly colored paintings of life in Tahiti in the late nineteenth century. For years, though, both art historians and curators have been mystified by his lesser-known complex prints. Even though the printmaking process makes it easy to create multiple copies of the same print, Gauguin almost never made two that look the same.

At a presentation at American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) annual meeting this weekend, Northwestern University computer scientist Oliver Cossairt presented a new technique for examining the surface texture of Gauguin’s prints; Cossairt and his team used Gauguin’s “Nativity (Mother and Child Surrounded by Five Figures)”, painted in 1902, to test their method.

The team used a camera, a light bulb, and a computer to examine the texture of Gauguin’s print. This allowed them to “peel away the color” from the surface of the painting in order to study it without pigment. “We’re capturing 3D information about the prints,” Cossairt said. From their findings, they hypothesize that Gauguin used a monotype printing process—meaning that he created prints by placing paper on an inked surface and drawing on the back of it, transferring ink onto the paper where the artist applied his pencil. They also believe they discovered how Gauguin created certain white lines in his prints.

This new data allowed the researchers to establish the chronological steps in the creation of “Nativity”. To prove their conjecture, the team followed their interpretation of Gauguin’s method in an Art Institute of Chicago lab, managing to produce a print very similar to the original.