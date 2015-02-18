Second, African-Americans families have more student debt than whites. In 2013, 42 percent of African-American families had student debt, compared to just 28 percent of whites and 16 percent of Hispanics. And, as the Urban Institute authors note, African-Americans have lower graduation rates than whites and “people of color disproportionately attend for-profit schools, which have low graduation rates.” That means that African-Americans aren’t just taking on more in debt. They also aren’t always getting a degree for that debt.

The gap in retirement savings can't only be blamed on access to, or participation in, retirement savings vehicles. “In 2013, 47 percent of whites participated in employer retirement plans,” McKernan said, "and 40 percent of blacks and 28 percent of Hispanics [did]. Part of those difference in participation rates is access. But what surprised us is that while only 28 percent of Hispanics are participating in a plan, their average liquid retirement savings weren’t as different as African-Americans as we thought they’d be.

“It suggested to us that employers offering a retirement account isn’t necessarily going to fix it,” she added. “There needs to be ways to make those savings automatic.”

McKernan and her co-authors recommend six ways to increase retirement savings for African-Americans and Hispanics. They propose automatic IRA plans so that employers who don’t offer pensions automatically deduct a portion of their employee’s paycheck and deposit it in an IRA. The Obama administration has already approached such a proposal. A year ago, the president announced the creation of myRA accounts that would allow employers to offer retirement accounts to their workers (but not auto-enroll them in them). The program is just getting underway, but could provide an important way to get all Americans to save more.

The Urban Institute authors also want to limit the mortgage interest deduction, whose benefits accrue mostly to the top 40 percent of earners, and use the money for a tax credit for first-time homebuyers. I’m a huge fan of limiting the mortgage interest deduction, which encourages buyers to take on more debt and buy bigger houses. But I’m hesitant to use that money to offer a first-time homebuyers credit, which can also promote excessive homeownership and larger homes. That money could certainly be put to good use in other ways to ensure Americans have secure retirements.

Another smart idea is to offer a universal chidren’s savings accounts. The specifics of such a program can vary. In 2012, Phillip Longman, writing in The Washington Monthly, argued for accounts that the government automatically creates for the child at birth. Grandparents, parents and children can contribute to those accounts, with contributions capped at $2,000 per year. The funds would build up over time, accruing interest over the course of the person’s life. They wouldn’t be a solution to the retirement crisis—particularly for living Americans today without such accounts—but they could provide another level of protection in the future.

Most of McKernan and her co-author’s recommendations are focused on helping retirement savings for all Americans, not just minorities. That’s not a bad thing, but there are other things that the federal government could do that would help African-Americans and Hispanics in particular, like getting the economy back to full employment or ending the drug war. Millions of African-Americans are disproportionately locked up each year for non-violent drug offenses. Those criminal records make it much harder to find a job—and that makes it far harder to build savings and wealth over time. If Congress is looking for a way to close this racial gap in retirement savings, that would be a good place to start.