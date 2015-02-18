Libya’s dissolution challenges the notion that NATO’s intervention, ostensibly humanitarian in nature, was a success. But to determine the nature of its failure, it is necessary to examine the original goal.

As is now well known, President Barack Obama—along with NATO—claimed that military action was necessary in order to prevent a bloodbath in Benghazi, where Qaddafi’s forces had surrounded a defenseless population. The problem with this pretext was the weakness of the evidence suggesting it. In November 2011, Hugh Roberts, a professor at Tufts University and a former director of the International Crisis Group’s North Africa Project, wrote in the London Review of Books that there had been no massacres in the towns Qaddafi had retaken since the start of the revolution. In Foreign Affairs, Professor Alan J. Kuperman of the University of Texas points out that Human Rights Watch’s casualty figures from Misrata show that less than 3 percent of the victims were women and children in the first 7 weeks of the uprising, indicating that combatants were the primary targets. As Kuperman writes, “[t]here is no evidence or reason to believe that Qaddafi had planned or intended to perpetrate a killing campaign.” So while Qaddafi was certainly a brutal tyrant repressing his people, there is little reason to believe Benghazi was the next Srebrenica.

If a mission’s pretext is flawed, it is itself doomed to failure. The intervention becomes a solution in search of a problem. The Libyan case is more complicated than its Iraqi equivalent: While no WMDs were found—because they were not present in the country—in Libya, one cannot prove a counterfactual. Nonetheless, a reasonable assessment of the evidence would not have predicted a massacre.

The second failure of the West’s war in Libya can be traced to the decision to go beyond the mandate of UN Resolution 1973. In it, the Security Council permitted a no-fly zone and "all necessary measures" to protect civilians, while tightening an arms embargo imposed in an earlier resolution. In 2011, Obama said “broadening our military mission to include regime change would be a mistake.” The following month, that became the explicit goal of the bombing campaign, and the arms embargo was violated. It is troubling that approximately 1,000 people died in the Libyan uprising before NATO intervention, according to a 2013 calculation by Kuperman. With death toll estimates now reaching as high as 10,000 for the entire conflict, it is now clear that the vast majority of deaths occurred post-intervention.

NATO’s war focused on removing Qaddafi from power, and did not include providing security until a democratic political transition could be achieved. Various militias involved in the uprising—including ISIS and other Islamist extremists—therefore filled the power and security vacuum, and took advantage of ungoverned territory. But as is clear from the various Western military occupations of the past, from Vietnam to Iraq, even the presence of ground troops cannot ensure a peaceful transition of power. It is simply impossible to ensure stability after an armed intervention.