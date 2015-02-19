As Shulevitz quoted no experts on those subjects, I asked one to put the test into context.

“The reasonable-person standard kept our legal system oblivious to women and people of color since at least the 1700s,” said Katie Rose Guest Pryal, an author and attorney who covers health and higher education. “And yet that’s her suggested cure for our problems, whatever they are, with campus rape? No. Adopting the reasonable person standard is the opposite of what we should do.”

What we should do, Pryal said, is do what Harvard did. “What Harvard adopted, with its ‘totality of circumstances’ standard, is not a subjective standard at all. ‘Totality of circumstances’ is a very respectable, real standard that we use in law to make determinations.” That standard, according to Webster’s New World Law Dictionary, “concentrates on looking at all the circumstances surrounding the alleged violation rather than only one or two aspects, as had been the case before.”

The University of Pennsylvania, which I attended, implemented new sexual-assault policies similar to Harvard’s on February 1. On Wednesday, 16 Penn Law professors—nearly one-third of the Law School faculty—raised similar concerns about due process for the accused. “We do not believe that providing justice for victims of sexual assault requires subordinating so many protections long deemed necessary to protect from injustice those accused of serious offenses,” the letter read in part.

Feminist author and journalist Jessica Valenti, who parried Shulevitz’s concerns about due process in her Guardian column, was similarly incredulous when I spoke with her. “We’re not very reasonable when it comes to rape,” she told me. “As a society, we don’t have a reasonable understanding of what rape is, we don’t have reasonable responses—we’re still a culture that overwhelmingly victim-blames. When Steubenville happened, the kid who walked in on the assault said he didn’t know that was rape. Teenagers have gotten the message that you shouldn’t drive drunk, but not that penetrating an unconscious girl is rape.”

Pryal added that Shulevitz’s column was fear mongering. “As a person who was raped as a child and as an adult, I know what it means to be afraid,” she said. “But as a mother of two sons, I know what it means to be raising young men in this country—and what it means to fear for my children. I’m just not afraid of false rape accusations. The arguments in [Shulevitz’s column] are red herrings. And those red herrings are everywhere.”

College is where people learn to reason in the first place. The legal standard of “reasonable-person,” no matter what gender that person is, seems that it could become outright dangerous when applied to rape and sexual assault in a collegiate setting. Other experts I spoke to indicated that something like this hadn’t even been discussed in the activist conversation about how we address sexual assault. Shulevitz’s solution is a terrible one that threatens to further muddle the collegiate adjudication process for sexual assault that needs to get less complicated. Adding more guns and an inappropriate legal standard to the debate doesn’t help.