GN: If you learn French, say, there are certain immediate benefits, like you can work in the Canadian government. You’re not going to have that kind of benefit with Esperanto. But as a language and a tool for your mind, it’s phenomenal. I feel as though my understanding of English—which is my native language—has gone up dramatically since learning a second language. So after a relatively short investment of time, I feel like I gained these very deep insights into the way language functions. It’s improved my understanding of English, and it’s also dramatically improved my understanding of French, which I continue to study.

I’ve travelled to a few countries using Esperanto. I did a tour of Slovakia and the Czech Republic with a group of Esperantists. And I went to Cuba for an Esperanto youth conference. There are lots of regular events that happen all over, conferences that move from place to place.

AR: What are these Esperanto conventions like?

GN: When you go to any kind of Esperanto gathering, there’s a strong social pressure not to speak other languages. You can have this moment where you think, “I’m struggling to express myself, and the person in front of me speaks English, and I speak English. I could just say use English and they would get it immediately.” But there’s a very strong social disincentive to do that. There’s a word, “to crocodile,” which means, “to speak your native language in the presence of other esperantists.” You’ll hear people say all the time, “Ne krokodilu.”