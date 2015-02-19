This is especially tricky when a white writer projects onto a black one. In an xoJane piece last year, “It Happened To Me: There Are No Black People In My Yoga Classes And I'm Suddenly Feeling Uncomfortable With It,” Jen Caron described the myriad emotions she felt an overweight black woman in her yoga class might be feeling: “Over the course of the next hour, I watched as her despair turned into resentment and then contempt. I felt it all directed toward me and my body.” Gawker pounced, but it felt almost too easy. Looking back on this now, a line from “Broad City” comes to mind: “Sometimes, you’re so anti-racist that you’re actually really racist.”

A similar dynamic emerges in Katie Johnson’s recent Guardian review of the “50 Shades Of Grey” movie—or rather, her review of a Mesa, Arizona, audience watching it: “If you’re going to spend two plus hours watching one dimensional characters act out the not so nuanced fetishes of handcuffs and ass slapping, you might as well go somewhere where you can enjoy the show around you.” Mesa, she wrote, is the kind of town where people “eat at places like Piggly’s Barbecue or, if they’re feeling adventurous, Pei Wei.” For evidence of the audience’s thoughts about the film, and toward sexuality more generally, Johnson studies their facial expressions and unsophisticated attire. She describes women who “had come in groups, presumably to dilute their feelings of guilt and embarrassment,” as if there’s no other reason a group of women might be at a movie together. “I looked around the room during the film’s raciest moments,” she writes, “and registered looks of secret acknowledgment and endearing shock.”

I'm no fan of social-media outrage as a strategy, but it's clear why such pieces inspire it.

The temptation is to fault the individual journalist for failure to push further for the story. Why couldn’t Johnson have interviewed some of these audience members, perhaps not about sex, but at least to determine whether they actually were “the ones who left the kids at home and told their husbands they were at book club”? Or, as one of Bloom's Twitter critics asked, “Why rush an essay full of assertions instead of interviewing Ms. Williams directly in the first place?”

There are structural reasons for the popularity of feelings journalism. News—and yes, these days a few tweets from a "Daily Show" comedienne can count as news—begets opinion pieces, and those pieces beget more arguments, which beget news stories about the "brewing controversy;" and every step of the way, countless outlets are trying to be first. Thus, the “take,” the shallow but hyper-timely articles that have become ubiquitous. There are ways to write insightfully about Williams's tweets, ways that don't involve feelings journalism. But would anyone have cared, two weeks or months from now, what Bloom had to say about Williams as a “Daily Show” contender? That the answer isn't obvious betrays the systemic problem with journalism, the rush to opine.

This is not only about time, but money. Especially in feminist journalism, low-paid essays that take a personal or provocative stance are the norm. If a publication can get at least as strong a reaction to a piece that cost $50, as one that took hundreds of dollars to report, why wouldn’t it encourage the former? Unlike outright fabrication, feelings journalism doesn’t necessarily cross an ethical line, just one of good sense—and, perhaps, of good writing.