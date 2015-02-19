Earlier this week, a federal judge in Texas ordered a temporary halt to the implementation of President Obama’s executive action that would defer the deportation of roughly 4.9 million immigrants. The rhetoric in his opinion echoed administration opponents who have criticized President Obama for executive overreach. The president’s critics are clearly wrong when they claim he has exceeded his authority as chief executive. Ironically, though, much of the blame for their views may rest with one of the policy’s biggest supporters: Obama himself.

As immigration rights advocates pushed the president to take executive action in his first term and early in his second, the president repeatedly resisted, claiming that he didn’t have the authority to take the kind of action at issue in the Texas case. “I am president, I am not king. I can’t do these things just by myself,” he told Univision in 2010. In 2011, he discussed meeting with “immigration advocates ... [who] wish I could just bypass Congress and change the law myself.” To these supporters, he responded “that’s not how a democracy works.” In 2013, he repeated the same message: “I’m the president of the United States. I’m not the emperor of the United States. My job is to execute laws that are passed, and Congress right now has not changed what I consider to be a broken immigration system.”

The president’s comments may have been motivated more by his sense of immigration politics than his views on immigration law—reports in 2014 indicated that Obama was “dial[ing] down the partisan rhetoric on immigration ... [to] give House Republicans some breathing room to try to pass legislation”—but they nonetheless fueled detractors. Some on the right argued that the president didn’t have the authority to take executive action on immigration; when Obama ultimately did take action, they maintained he was simply doing so in order to achieve unilaterally what he could not achieve by working with Congress. Indeed, in the decision out of Texas, the district judge wrote, “The Government must concede that there is no specific law or statute that authorizes [Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA)]. In fact, the president announced that it was the failure of Congress to pass such a law that prompted him ... to ‘change the law.’” (The judge formally based his decision to halt implementation not on the substance of the executive action, but on the government’s failure to comply with certain procedural requirements he felt were warranted.)

But President Obama’s opponents are as wrong now as he was then: He does have the authority to take executive action on immigration action, and that executive action isn’t a response to congressional inaction at all. Rather, it’s a response to congressional action—actions by past Congresses that have passed immigration laws that it is now the responsibility of the executive branch to enforce. There’s nothing novel about this. Presidents are always asked to exercise discretion in determining how best to implement laws passed by Congress (a responsibility and power often referred to as “prosecutorial discretion”), and that’s exactly what the Framers of our Constitution intended. When the Framers drafted the Constitution, their views on the presidency were shaped not only by their experiences under British rule, but also by their experiences under the Articles of Confederation, the precursor to the Constitution. The Articles lasted just eight years, and one of the central weaknesses that led to its failure was the absence of a strong executive branch capable of enforcing the nation’s laws.