When Shulem Deen was 13 years old, he was invited to a gathering in New Square, a Hasidic village 30 miles north of New York City. “I wasn’t eager to attend,” Deen writes in his memoir, All Who Go Do Not Return: A Memoir. In Borough Park, the Brooklyn neighborhood where he grew up, there were plenty of Hasidic leaders, men who “all seemed indistinctive and uninspiring, caricatures of pietistic pretense.” Deen’s family, though Hasidic, didn’t belong to a particular group, and like any teenage boy, he preferred hanging out with friends to participating in religious ceremonies. On the rare occasion that he did go to a tish, or ritual Sabbath gathering, “Little of it held my interest; I was far more concerned that my black caftan would become creased, that my polished black shoes would be scuffed, and that my Sabbath beaver hat would get knocked into a bowl of chicken soup.”

But the event in New Square proved to be different, as did the Hasidim who lived there. Founded in 1954, New Square is the home of the Skverer Hasidic sect, a group that originated in Ukraine and reestablished itself in the United States after the Holocaust. “They were erlich [honest] but also idiosyncratic,” Deen writes, “with a kind of provincial piety that was uncommon among American Hasidim.” That piety could express itself in extreme ways; in New Square every decision had to be approved by the group’s leader, Rabbi David Twersky, whether it was buying a house, taking a job, or even getting a driver’s license. Skverer Hasidim spoke Yiddish rather than English, received little secular education, and avoided outside influences. Even among fundamentalists, New Square has the reputation of being extreme, a place where “fanatics shook their heads in dismay.”

But that Friday night the local Skverers welcomed their Brooklyn visitors warmly, drawing Deen and his friends into their celebration. Perhaps because of his hosts’ enthusiasm, or because of the new surroundings, or because he was 13 and ripe for such experiences, Deen was swept up by the singing and chanting and, for the first time in his life, felt an overwhelming sense of religious devotion.

I understood the tisch not as something a teacher or parent declared important but as something experiential and inexpressible. It was some combination of the people, the food, the bodies pressed tightly together swaying in unison, the Hasidim’s warm smiles that inexplicably captivated me… It was soon after that evening that, if anyone asked, I would say, 'I am a Skverer.'

Today, some 27 years after that event, Deen is no longer a Skverer. In 2005, after living in New Square for 14 years, he was exiled from the village on suspicion of heresy and of corrupting local youth. Some of those suspicions were correct. While living in New Square he had obtained an illicit Internet connection (the Internet, along with other forms of secular media, is prohibited in the village) and had started a pseudonymous blog called Hasidic Rebel, which earned him a 2003 profile in The Village Voice. A few years later, he and his wife got divorced, and he stopped identifying as religious altogether.