In 2005, one-third of undergraduate American history survey courses used a textbook as their only assigned reading; on average, these classes also assigned over two-thirds of their final grade to examinations. Neither practice promises to yield much in the way of historical thinking skills, as a growing body of pedagogical research suggests.

But most historians probably haven’t encountered that research because they don’t get any systematic induction into teaching. Back in 1999, a survey of graduate students in history showed that just 2.7 percent of them had access to formal preparation for classroom instruction. That fraction has surely crept up since then, but the vast majority of future historians still don’t receive sustained training in how to teach. The “real” work—the work that gets valued, recognized, and rewarded—is the publication of books and articles.

That reflects larger trends in American higher education. At every type of institution, from community college to “Research One” university, the amount of time that faculty spend on teaching is inversely related to their salary. Universities see research as “measurable”—you can always count the number of publications—and, most of all, as profitable: It brings status to the institution, along with students and (more) research dollars. Not so for teaching, which is evaluated mainly by student surveys—a notoriously imprecise barometer—and rarely enters into tenure and promotion decisions. So the more you devote yourself to teaching, the less you earn; the more effort you expend on research, the more you earn.

Meanwhile, students are doing much less work than earlier generations did—and their grades keep climbing. About 43 percent of college letter grades in 2011 were A’s, up from 31 percent in 1988 and 15 percent in 1960. Over roughly the same span, the average amount of studying by people in college declined almost 50 percent, from 25 hours to 13 hours per week.

In a recent survey of 23,000 undergraduates at 24 varied institutions, half of the students said they were not taking a single course requiring a total of 20 pages of writing. In a field like history, especially, it’s hard to imagine how you could acquire real disciplinary skills if you’re not writing on a regular basis.