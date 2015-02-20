Just for fun, you could say the difference between the dudes who made this year’s two leading contenders for the Best Picture Oscar starts with their names: one as eye-catching as Isadora Duncan’s scarf collection, the other as forgettable as your last-but-one Geico rep’s. Alejandro González Iñárritu, who helmed Birdman, is the sort of capital-A Artist who can’t find meaning in life without hyperbole. It says a lot that Edward Norton, whose performance as the overweening Method actor taunting Michael Keaton’s Broadway cred is very funny until it gets overloaded with portentousness, has confessed that he was just imitating his director. Richard Linklater, by contrast, is so devoted to doing his lower-case, home-movie thing with the materials at hand that he cast his own daughter as Ellar Coltrane’s sis, overruling Lorelei Linklater when she lobbied to have her character killed off a few years into Boyhood’s 12-year shoot.

In other words, Birdman vs. Boyhood is one of the rare Oscar tussles to define a tension that has been basic to movies ever since Georges Méliès and nickelodeon newsreels got busy doing their respective things. On one side, you’ve got your consciously extravagant showmen/impresarios/magicians, a camp whose ultimate hero (and martyr) will always be Orson Welles. On the other are the patient recorders of life who eschew virtuosity for virtuosity’s sake even when they’d be perfectly capable of it—patron saint, the Vittorio de Sica of Bicycle Thieves and Shoeshine, with Belgium’s Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne as the tradition’s latest avatars.

Welles himself pegged the difference. “In handling a camera, I feel I have no peer,” he said in 1960. “But what de Sica can do, that I can’t do. I ran his Shoeshine again recently, and the camera disappeared, the screen disappeared; it was just life...” Sue me for thinking Just Life as an alternate title sums up Boyhood’s pretensions, as I Have No Peer would for Birdman’s.

Both movies are stunts—which, at one level, amounts to observing that they’re both movies. The paradox is that Linklater’s may actually be the more ostentatious one. Photographing Coltrane’s Mason from age 6 to age 18 and reuniting his screen family—Ethan Hawke, Patricia Arquette, poor grumpy Lorelei—every year for the secular version of a Passover seder is every bit as conceptually gimmicky as Iñárritu and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki moving heaven, earth, and sets to make Birdman look as if it’s been filmed in one rhapsodically continuous take. It’s just that Linklater is hell-bent on making us forget his stunt. Iñárritu would be wounded if we stopped noticing his for even a second.