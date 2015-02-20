How should we support families with children? That question is sure to be a major campaign issue in the 2016 presidential election and beyond. Republican Senator Mike Lee’s expanded child tax credit proposal, which would return up to $2,500 per child to parents, has caused some debate; it’s favored by so-called Reformicons, self-styled reform conservatives. But to make the juicy kid-centered tax credit palatable to fellow conservatives, Reformicons have had to give what is inarguably a welfare program a free-market makeover. To accomplish this, they have decided to re-imagine kids as economic commodities: "human capital."

Human capital is one of the more odious terms in the capitalist lexicon. The phrase advances a couple of key confusions: First, that human value arises from an ability to produce wealth; second, that there is no distinction between labor (the work that humans do) and capital (sources of wealth that passively generate income). Economist Branko Milanovic explains:

If “human capital” and “real” capital are the same thing, how can there be a conflict between labor and capital? If profits and wages are the same thing, why should we fight about distribution? You have your form of capital (which just happens to look like labor), and I have mine, which just happens to look like T-bills and stocks.

So the term is politically confused and confusing. And Reformicons—those stewards of a compassionate conservatism that has the moral fortitude to do more than slash welfare and look smug about it—seem bent on adding another confusion to the term’s venerable powers of anti-clarity. In order to justify handing out cash to parents without stepping on any delicate capitalist toes, they have defended an expanded child tax credit as a kind of investment in "human capital."

Jim Pethokoukis, a columnist at the American Enterprise Institute, defended the Reformicon child tax credit’s supply-side bona fides by arguing that “a younger society with a higher birth rate, enabled by a tax code that offsets anti-family government policy, would be more dynamic, creative, and entrepreneurial. It’s a human capital gains tax cut.” That is, if you imagine having children to be akin to investing some cash. In a post at The Week, Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry echoed Pethokoukis, proclaiming, “The child tax credit is merely a recognition that having children is also an investment in capital—human capital—one which is ultimately the most important kind of investment.”