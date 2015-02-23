Mike Allen is one of the most famous journalists in Washington, the voice of moderate politics, “the man the White House wakes up to,” a newsletter pioneer. But a close reading of Politico’s Playbook—his widely read morning email—shows the 50-year-old Allen wants something more. He wants to go deeper than the horse race campaign coverage and the outrage of the week. Mike Allen cares about life. And he wants to give you a guide, or a warning, about how to live yours. He expresses this through the periodic Playbook feature, the PLAYBOOK FACTS OF LIFE.

“PLAYBOOK FACTS OF LIFE: Who's the future Andy Rooney in your life?” Allen asked on October 3, 2011, after excerpting Rooney’s final "60 Minutes" monologue. A haunting existential question such as this, shouted into the void, can feel a little jarring in an email product from Politico, which has a tendency to offer political analysis that, as Jonathan Chait described in The New Republic a few years ago, “takes a vital moral question, drains it of all its moral significance, and presents it in purely electoral terms.”

To be sure, the PLAYBOOK FACTS OF LIFE—a bolded, all-caps subheadline among others, such as “HOT IN HILLARYLAND,” “2016 PLAYERS,” or “EXCLUSIVE”—often offers the standard Politico take on a campaign story. On Sunday, for example, Allen opened his newsletter like this:

PLAYBOOK FACTS OF LIFE - Scott Walker (doesn't) know: Whether Obama is a Christian http://bit.ly/1BB8Yst ... Whether Obama loves his country http://bit.ly/1vX6g9p ... Whether he agrees with Rudy http://politi.co/1wd3bIa ... Evolution http://bit.ly/1MLYbiC ... Who he'd pick as Fed chairman. http://politi.co/1B2P8VL

But it’s when Allen tackles the big questions that the PLAYBOOK FACTS OF LIFE achieves a kind of perfection. The feature was introduced in February 2009, with an investment banker’s explanation of how the financial crisis had frozen the global financial system. But a few months later, the FACTS started to get more philosophical. With some regularity, the FACTS gives Washingtonians a chance to take a break from the news cycle and think about their brief existence on this planet. “You have to know when to walk away from the bar. At the bar, and in life,” Allen wrote on May 3, 2012, when the Texts from Hillary site stopped posting after just a week.