Thus, the majority of predicted future growth is in the lower-emitting livestock products. Also, waste could be used to generate energy, effectively bringing these industries close to carbon-neutral.

Vegetarianism isn’t for everyone

Most studies on the impact of changing diets remain theoretically based and, to my knowledge, there has been no comprehensive global analysis of the political, ethical, moral, and socioeconomic challenges of changing diets across countries and cultures.

This is where the debate risks running aground: The privilege of choosing a vegetarian diet is limited to the affluent few, who, due to their declining birth rates, are a declining demographic. The majority of the world’s population remains more concerned about where their next meal comes from.

A focus solely on changing diet patterns runs the risk of becoming embroiled in the same moral arguments we’ve witnessed between the developing and developed economies on equitable greenhouse emission reduction targets and contributions to the Green Climate Fund.

Both these issues have stalled international climate negotiations, with the developed world (wealthy) being accused of dictating to the developing world (poor) that they cannot aspire to the same standard of living as has been enjoyed by the West, while we created the climate change problem.

In the rather politically-charged debate on how to deal with climate change, the focus on vegetarianism as a solution to global warming also runs the risk of being dismissed as another line of attack for animal rights activists.

Don’t put all your eggs in one basket

Changing diets isn’t the only way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture—and these alternatives are often missing in the commentary around meat-eating.

Few studies have reported, for example, on how diet moderation can be combined with clean energy generation from livestock waste and greater research efforts into reducing methane produced by livestock.

Significant advances have already been made in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from livestock production systems, including via livestock diets, breeding, and inhibiting the microbes that produce methane.

There are now also well-established technologies for energy generation from livestock waste.

Compare this to the energy generation sector, where many studies have looked at combinations of solutions to reduce greenhouse has emissions, including reduced energy consumption, geo-sequestration, clean coal technologies, and switching to alternative energy sources.

It is not the Western diet, but the Western lifestyle that is a “four degree lifestyle." The rest of the world cannot afford to converge around such levels of excess. We need a range of complementary solutions, rather than putting all our eggs in one basket.