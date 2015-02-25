Mars Hill maintained much of the essentializing and misogynist ideology of the PUA world without adopting its technical guidance. Nonetheless, twin how-to and sexual self-improvement themes run through both streams of products and promotional materials. Manuals and live presentations on seduction techniques are the hot selling items in the PUA world, with famed pick-up artist Julien Blanc’s recent abruptly cancelled Australian tour being a fine exemplar of the craft. (Blanc’s jaunt down under ended when he was de-facto banished after the Australian government revoked his visa in response to activists who pointed out Blanc is an ersatz advocate of rape; prior to his exile, Blanc’s tour had been sold out.) For Christians who traffic in this vein, sales come from how-to books (Driscoll’s splashy sex manual Real Marriage turned out to be a factor in his downfall), seminars, speaking events, and good ol’ fashioned passes of the collection plate.

In style and rhetoric, Driscoll also resembled other preacher-gurus of the 1990s, who inherited an introspective self-help focus from the televangelists of the Reagan years. As Kate Bowler notes in Blessed, her careful history of the Prosperity Gospel movement of the 1980s, the legacy of the explosively successful celebrity pastor moment comes in the form of guru-preachers who both make appearances on "Oprah" and share in her vocabulary of self-invention. Houston’s Joel Osteen, with his gleamy smile and buoyant optimism, is perhaps the heir apparent to the you-can-do-it style of preaching that made Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker millionaires, but his is not the only brand of self-help on the market, nor is it much appealing to those who have as many grudges as grievances.

Conservative Christian publications have noted the obvious similarities between Driscoll’s brand of ministry and the PUA pitch. A writer at Faith and Heritage mused, “I think this largely explains the success of Mark Driscoll, who, besides offering a more meaty theology than 95% of evangelical churches, also provides a positive masculine example. He’s a tough guy, almost a caricature who enjoys watching cage fighting, not a sweater-wearing low-testosterone Ned Flanders type.” The affinity was mutual: a 2011 thread on Roosh V Forum, the online discussion venue of pick-up artist Roosh V (author of a series of books on how to "bang" women in various global locations) displays an interest in Driscoll. “They clearly understand female psychology,” one poster noted of Mars Hill, adding that the church likely owed its popularity to the fact that “they emphasise female submissiveness and traditional gender roles.” Another applauds: “Anything that makes church less appealing to women is great by me.”

For some time, Christians have complained of a feminized Christianity that is driving young men away from church, with David Murrow’s 2011 Why Men Hate Going to Church being something of an exemplar of the form, listing chapters from “Check Your Testosterone at the Door” to “How Churches Feminize Over Time.” Murrow’s spiritual predecessor was Leon Podle’s 1999 The Church Impotent: The Feminization of Christianity, which in turn borrowed from Victorian men who found “The whole atmosphere of Anglo-Catholicism, its preciosity, its fussiness, its concern for laces and cassocks and candles…unmanly.” Driscoll was only the latest, most extreme iteration of this old anxiety. A related point of angst for Christians has been the decline of male interest in marriage and fatherhood, with many socially conservative Christian columnists devoting ink to the problem. In January of 2014, The New York Times’ Ross Douthat worried in a column titled “More Imperfect Unions” that legalized abortion and no-fault divorce have created “fewer ensuing marriages, fewer involved fathers, more unstable homes.” In a 2011 piece for The American Conservative, Orthodox Christian columnist Rod Dreher mourned the decline of marital restraint among men: “so much for marriage and traditional morality civilizing men by compelling them to channel their natural urge toward sexual promiscuity into socially beneficial ends.”

But who are these cohorts of men who have drifted away from church, marriage, and family en masse?

It is worth singling out particular populations. After all, churches have not lost attendance at equal rates among all social classes. A 2011 study from University of Virginia and Johns Hopkins researchers found that monthly church participation among the least educated whites, those who dropped out of high school, has fallen from thirty-eight percent to twenty-three percent over the last four decades. Meanwhile, attendance among higher-class whites had barely budged at all, slipping only from fifty percent to forty-six. The same study found that people who have been unemployed in the last 10 years are also less likely to attend church services than their employed counterparts.

As for the male retreat from traditional breadwinning roles and marriage, that too has been concentrated among the working class. While fifty-six percent of professional, technical, and managerial employed men between ages twenty and forty-nine were married in 2013, only thirty-one percent of their service worker counterparts were.

Despite declines in divorce rates among people with college degrees, those without still divorce at numbers near the peak rates of the 1970s and 80s that gave us the haunting "fifty percent" adage. With few resources, high stress, and limited means with which to maintain the provider roles of the recent past, it seems working class men are the unspoken targets of so much conservative concern about empty pews and broken homes.

With so many countervailing circumstances factoring into the decline of marriage and male headship in the home, Driscoll’s proposed corrective of a more macho Christianity seems ill-fated. And it seems now that it did not portend well even for Driscoll, whose demise had much to do with his bullyish and coercive style of administration and with the leak of a disgustingly vitriolic rant against women, feminism, gay men, and others. Accusations of Driscoll’s abuses of power and bullying levied by twenty-one former Mars Hill pastors pursuant to an internal investigation include several distinctly gendered infractions. In 2013, Driscoll responded to an elder who asked him to consider sharing the pulpit more that sharing the pulpit was tantamount to sharing his wife, Grace Driscoll, retorting “no one else sleeps with Grace.” Driscoll forced an elder to use swear words during a meeting in 2012, then made unspecified disparaging comments about another elder’s sex life. He repeatedly referred to Mars Hill churches as his "daughters," and their pastors as his "sons-in-law," comparing pastors’ departure to divorce, and forbidding it on those grounds. The same committee of former pastors also reported they had been lied to repeatedly about the use of church funds, including an episode in 2012 in which Driscoll paid nearly a quarter of a million dollars of church money to ResultSource, a book marketing firm that strategically purchased copies of Driscoll’s Real Marriage in order to fraudulently boost it onto bestseller lists. As patriarch of Mars Hill, it seems, Driscoll seriously strained the bonds of filial piety.

In late 2014, Driscoll copped to having pseudonymously posted a stream of baleful forum comments around 2000, saying, among other things, “we live in a completely pussified nation” rife with the twin evils of homosexuality and feminism, and that “women should not speak on this matter.” His repeated harassment of other members of the discussion group reflected little Christian charity, and more malice than pastoral concern. Though Driscoll had made some minor concessions over the years when called on questionable statements—usually noting that he was, as all Christians are, imperfect and in need of grace—this was the first time he had been publicly unmasked for remarks made under another name. Acts 29, the church-planting network Driscoll had founded to spread ministries like Mars Hill, formally disassociated itself from Driscoll in August of 2014, and asked the pastor to step down and “seek help.” By the end of October, Driscoll had resigned citing concerns for his health and safety, and plans to dissolve the last threads of his empire were publicly announced.

Driscoll-esque churches are still cropping up despite Mars Hill’s ugly public dissolution. In Joplin, Missouri, Pastor Heath Mooneyham preaches that he wants to “kick you in the nuts” with the message of Jesus, among other testicular conceits. A lengthy September Vocativ essay on Mooneyham’s church, Ignite, declared the pastor the “second coming of Mark Driscoll,” and not without good reason: Mooneyham seems just as sexually obsessed as his recent predecessor, encouraging punctuality on Sunday with slurs like, “You’re a big boy. You got big balls between your legs. You’re a dad, right? Get up, set your alarm, don’t be a wuss.” If anything, Mooneyham is a distilled Driscoll, getting right to the anatomy and worrying about the theology later, if at all. Mooneyham appears to have improved on Driscoll’s winning formula with the inclusion of cultural products from the working class, raffling off assault rifles and singing the praises of big trucks.

In the few months since Vocativ ran its profile on Mooneyham, he too has stepped down, pursuant to an arrest for drunk driving. He has since chalked his alcohol use up to an attempt to “self medicate”, explaining that he drank “to sleep, to calm frayed nerves after a difficult day, and sometimes just simply to escape pain and reality.” As a result, Mooneyham submitted, he had been “leading from a place of very real weakness, hurt and vulnerability.” One wonders if a code of strict machismo contributed to Mooneyham’s request for help coming only after his fall.

The ego-inflation and aggressive tendencies that these hyper-masculine ministries encourage seem to be the very pathologies that undermine their churches, leaving their congregations vulnerable to upheaval and public spectacle. With an interpretation of Christian gospel that so thoroughly entrenches themes of masculine dominance and control, pastors like Driscoll and Mooneyham occupy a position that is at once enviable and immensely precarious. Though Driscoll’s power was nearly absolute so long as it appeared to cohere with his narrative about the beneficial aspects of male headship and paternal control, the coincidence of so many embarrassing crack-ups quickly fractured not only his public image, but the very foundation of his authority. The most damning incidents had to do with losses of control: an exposure of fund mishandling by World Magazine in the case of Real Marriage’s bought bestseller spot, the release of private conversations in the letter from Mars Hill elders, and an online unmasking in the linking of Driscoll to his anonymous internet posts. Driscoll’s sudden resignation could portend more worrying scandals yet untold—one critic, Anderson University professor James Duncan, has accused him of clever tax maneuvering to misdirect church funds—but it seems just as likely that Driscoll’s spell, heavily reliant upon a particular story about divinely ordained male leadership, simply broke when beefed up masculinity proved more harmful to the church than helpful. Speaking to the Seattle Times after Driscoll’s resignation, a female former member said:

“[Driscoll’s] preaching had really done a number on my head. It permeated our marriage, affected how I looked at myself as a woman, how I viewed my husband. I wasn’t able to view it for what it was while I was inside that environment, but within a matter of days since deciding we weren’t going back, it was like a cloud was lifted. All of a sudden I could breathe again.”

