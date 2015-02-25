“Si nomás traía una piedra.” It was just a rock. That was the immediate reaction of an onlooker, one of several, who captured the last moments of Antonio Zambrano-Montes, an undocumented Mexican worker shot dead by police on February 10 at a busy intersection in Pasco, Washington. Dozens of media outlets picked up on the story and videos of the shooting, sparking some protests, but the killing has not become the “Ferguson moment” that The New York Times and others claimed.

Stripped of all context and going solely by the YouTube clips, Zambrano-Montes’s death has all the makings of the next outrage. In one video that has gone viral, police are seen engaged in a street scuffle with a man. He throws an object at them, but misses. At least one officer immediately returns gunfire as the man attempts a retreat, arms flailing. Seemingly unscathed, the man crosses the intersection, but he is not running—he hardly seems to be taking flight. After reaching the sidewalk, he turns to face the officers, his arms still in the air. Unarmed and appearing ready to surrender, police fire several rounds and he collapses.

In another video, the officers seem nonplussed on how to proceed after the shooting, and things take a turn for the bizarre when they approach Zambrano-Montes’s body and restrain it, as if applying handcuffs. One can hear witnesses yelling at the officers—in Spanish and less-than-perfect English—clearly outraged at what they saw. Pasco Police say officers responded to a 911 call about a man throwing rocks at passing vehicles. But does that merit lethal force or intervention? Tri-City Herald, the local paper, reported Zambrano-Montes spoke no English, raising doubts about his ability to understand police commands in the first place.

Like “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot” and “I Can’t Breathe,” “It Was Just a Rock” has come to symbolize a call for justice for Zambrano-Montes: