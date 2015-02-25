Even if you were only casually following the news last week, you probably heard about Rudy Giuliani saying that President Barack Obama is not a patriot and doesn’t love his country. You probably also heard about Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker sidestepping a question about Obama’s religion. But you may have missed a report that Florida Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the chair of the Democratic National Committee, allegedly offered to change her position on medical marijuana if a key donor retracted critical comments about her.

The story, by Politico’s Marc Caputo, has largely fallen on deaf ears, at least in the national media. But the Democratic Party shouldn’t ignore it. Wasserman Schultz has a knack for earning negative headlines. With the 2016 cycle just getting underway, is she the right person to lead the DNC?

Last week, Caputo also reported that Wasserman Schultz was considering a run for Senate in 2016—news that was not well received by medical marijuana advocates, who are still chagrined at the congresswoman’s opposition to last year's Florida ballot initiative to legalize medical marijuana (it failed). Former trial lawyer John Morgan, who contributed $4 million to the initiative and is prepared to support it again in 2016, said of her possible Senate bid, “She is very safe and popular inside her district but coming out from there will be a problem in my opinion.”

Morgan and Wasserman Schultz have a complicated history. In 2012, the Florida mega-donor raised more than $100,000 for her at a fundraiser. But their friendship turned acrimonious after Wasserman Schultz announced her opposition to the ballot initiative. Since then, Morgan has not hidden his dislike for the congresswoman.