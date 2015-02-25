“You’re on your death bed,” Patti Stanger says, looking me in the eye across the breakfast table. “Are you going to remember your career advancements, or are you going to remember who loved you?” Stanger has made her name issuing abrasive advice and warnings like this on her popular Bravo reality TV show, “The Millionaire Matchmaker.”

The show, which Stanger has starred in since its premiere in 2008—and which will air its 100th episode next month—was built on the idea that rich, hapless men need help finding a suitable mate, and that their attempts to meet The One might be both entertaining and instructive. Stanger is something like a Jewish mother crossed with a Beverly Hills real estate agent: meddlesome, demanding, but extremely polished and strangely professional. She matches her millionaires—and, more recently, her “millionairesses,” as she calls them—with generally younger, hotter, and poorer mates. The camera films as Stanger interviews potential matches and introduces them to the millionaires; the millionaires choose one candidate and organize a date, where they put Patti’s lessons into practice.

Stanger counsels the women on her show to be coy, not to call, never to take the lead. Sometimes, her advice to women is sensible: Take care of your appearance. Sometimes, it is sexist: Dumb yourself down. Sometimes, it is ridiculous: Do not have red hair. The complexity of dating is reduced to a numbers game: Let the man do three-quarters of the talking on the first date. Don’t have more than two drinks. Every four times he takes you out, do one nice thing for him.

Though its star endorses a gender code most feminists would scorn, “The Millionaire Matchmaker” has a surprising number of reluctant fans among the same liberal-feminist types who wouldn’t be caught dead reading The Rules (the 1995 dating manual with chapters like “Don’t Stare at Men or Talk Too Much” and “Always End Phone Calls First”) or Marry Smart (which suggests that co-eds who don’t find a husband on campus are doomed). For the record, Stanger says she is “not opposed to the MRS degree”—i.e., graduating college with a husband.