The Federal Trade Commission has primary jurisdiction over auto dealers. “Historically they have not taken an aggressive approach,” said Chris Kukla of the Center for Responsible Lending. The CFPB, meanwhile, has jurisdiction over the financial companies buying the loans, while the Securities and Exchange Commission regulates the securitizations and the prudential banking regulators also monitor some of the key players. This allows the industry to play regulators off one another for maximum leniency. “It’s hard enough to convince one regulator of the problem,” said Kukla. “It’s good that you have lots of cops on the beat, but the bifurcation can be problematic.”

These factors have super-charged the market. Subprime customers took out $129.5 billion in auto loans in the first eleven months of 2014, over one-quarter of total auto sales, according to credit-reporting bureau Equifax. And just like in the subprime mortgage days, increased investor appetite has pressured financiers and dealers to weaken underwriting standards. Regulators are probing numerous instances of falsified loan applications and inflated incomes.

Just as troubling are the ways dealers gouge borrowers that may be more unethical than illegal. The average term on a subprime auto loan is now 66 months, according to CRL’s Chris Kukla. Dealers stretch out the terms to make the monthly payment look smaller, but over time the borrower pays more. They also make a lot of money selling add-ons like extended warranties and service contracts, some of which have questionable value. Subprime borrowers often trade in cars worth less than they owe, rolling the debt onto the back of the new loan in an eerie recall of the bubble-era mortgage refinancing boom. Interest rates can be as high as 30 percent in some states, even though lenders can repossess the car if the borrower defaults. And defaults are rising: Missed payments on car loans are at a post-financial crisis high, according to Moody’s Analytics.

Increased defaults make sense when you consider the layers of risk placed on borrowers. The average loan-to-value ratio on a subprime car loan is as high as 150 percent. Buyers are deeply “underwater” on their loan the moment they drive off the lot. And that’s before auto dealers charge their “dealer markup,” points on the interest rate dealers add as compensation for matching the borrower and lender. Dealers often shop for financial institutions that allow them to issue the biggest markup. When borrowers are told the final interest rate, they have no idea how much of that goes to the dealer as pure profit.

These dealer markups disproportionately affect people of color. Studies show that African-Americans and Hispanics pay higher interest rates than white people, even when they try to negotiate the loan. “People of color who tried to negotiate got worse interest rates than whites who didn’t,” said Kukla.