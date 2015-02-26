On Tuesday Public Policy Polling released a survey measuring Republicans’ attitudes toward the upcoming presidential election. The survey assessed Republicans’ opinions of various candidates and political figures, along with their positions on a few policy issues. One of the more curious policy questions presented to respondents was whether or not Christianity should be established as America’s “national religion.”

A 57 percent majority of Republicans surveyed agreed that Christianity should, in fact, be established as the United States’ national religion. Broken down into different subsets, the numbers differed somewhat. Younger Republicans in the 18 – 45 age group were more favorable to the idea, with 63 percent of that cohort affirming that Christianity should be our national faith. Majorities of the older age groups still agreed, but in slightly smaller proportions. Among self-proclaimed Tea Partiers, 58 percent wished to establish Christianity as a state faith; and among those favoring former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee in the Republican primary, 94 percent would support such a measure. Eighty-three percent of Rick Perry fans replied that they would prefer Christianity be made our national religion, along with 62 percent of Rand Paul advocates.

Huckabee is the heir apparent to the political gravitas of the Christian Right, a Reagan-era bloc with dimly waning prospects. Huckabee, a former Southern Baptist pastor, was a staffer for televangelists in their 1980s heyday and still makes a show of palling around with former prosperity gospel shills like Jim Bakker. Like his suit-wearing, stage-sweating forbearers, Huckabee believes we need a “God-centered nation,” though it’s never exactly clear what that means: When he is pressed about whether or not he’s interested in a theocracy (that is, governance by religious officials) or theonomy (that Biblical law should serve in place of civil law), Huckabee always demurs. And yet his most ardent supporters seem to have received Huckabee’s message that America is in decline because we have collectively lost sight of the divine origins of our laws and customs, and have developed a preference for a rather obvious solution. If America at its most authentic and functional is, as Huckabee suggests, a Christian nation, why not establish Christianity as our national religion?

There are, of course, a slew of issues with establishing any state faith, chief among them the First Amendment. Naming state religion would also contravene all Republicans supposedly hold dear when it comes to maintaining a small unobtrusive government. But aside from the illegality and irrationality of it, naming Christianity the United States’ national faith would do damage to the faith and faithful even if it did somehow shore up national morality. This is because national faiths, for better or worse, tend to morph into nationalism with a faith element, rather than a faith that happens to be practiced by a particular nation.