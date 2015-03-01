Given how sporadically most countries taught sex education, we should not be surprised by the lack of strong data about its behavioral effects. Nor was it clear whether the subject altered individual attitudes, another avowed goal of some—not all—sex educators. This ambition sat uneasily next to educators’ repeated claim that they merely sought to disseminate “science” or knowledge, not to change children’s minds. But they inevitably taught values, too, whether they admitted it or not. “Most forms of education (like teaching French rather than Cantonese) involve value judgments about what is useful to the child, good for society, and so on,” Rex Rogers noted in his letter to T. J. Proom. “Even an apparently neutral subject like mathematics has this characteristic.” There was nothing even nominally neutral about sex education, of course, which addressed one of the most intimate dimensions of the human experience. Some educators stressed changed values as a route to improved behavior, insisting that youth would never become sexually continent or responsible until they altered their confused and repressed attitudes about sex. To others, however, fighting repression was an end in itself. “I want these children to learn to experience pleasure without feeling guilty,” declared the radical Brazilian educator Paulo Freire, praising a São Paulo pilot project in sex education in the 1980s. “School has to sweep away taboos and sexual prejudices because sex is one of the most important sources of pleasure known to human beings.”

But many human beings did not see it that way, in Brazil or around the world. For some, the goal of individual freedom insulted religious or communal prescriptions about sex and sexuality; to others, it violated their own individual rights to raise children as they saw fit. Over the past three decades, as a host of scholars have documented, human rights have become a kind of lingua franca for the modern world. Sex education supporters frequently employed human-rights language, insisting that children’s rights—as codified in a growing series of international treaties and conventions—guaranteed the right to receive sexual knowledge and information. But opponents invoked the rights of parents, especially as encoded in what Michael Ignatieff has called the “sacred text” of the twentieth century: the 1945 Universal Declaration of Human Rights. “Parents have a prior right to choose the kind of education that shall be given to their children,” the declaration states. It also calls the family “the natural and fundamental group of society,” entitled to “protection by society and the State.” As the 1976 Kjeldsen case in Europe illustrated, conservative efforts to harness human rights principles against sex education sometimes fell short of their mark. But they also spoke to the “globalization of the ‘family values’ movement,” as an Australian observer noted in 2007. The first “family values” campaign came out of the American New Right, of course. But it had become thoroughly internationalized, drawing on worldwide networks—and, increasingly, on worldwide human rights doctrines—to mount a global attack on sex education.

When it came to sex, however, the most influential global force was never the school. Starting with magazines and films and culminating in television and the Internet, mass media had a much more profound effect on children’s sexuality in the twentieth century than any set of formal educational institutions. Indeed, sex educators often designed their curricula as an explicit challenge to crass media images and ideologies. To an American educator, writing in 1914, “youth is subjected by our civilization [to] aggressive sex stimuli and suggestiveness oozing from every pore”; a French physician worried in 1959 that “theater, film, pornographic publications and posters ... cause a state of sexual over-excitement,” which he compared to “a poisoning gas”; and in 1971, a Japanese educator warned that her country was “flooded” with obscenity and pornography from overseas. “Much of what is produced in the mass media today is ‘Sexy’ in the extreme,” she complained. “How best can it be counteracted?” The question became even more urgent in the era of the Internet, when millions of sexual images could be accessed with a few clicks of a mouse. In China, the popularity of Japanese porn stars—and the weakness of the Chinese “Great Firewall,” which technology-savvy adolescents could scale with ease—prompted officials to insert sex education for the first time into the national health curriculum. As a New Zealand journalist surmised, after observing several sex education classes in 2006, “schools are being forced to play catch-up with popular culture.”

Could schools ever “catch up”? History suggested the opposite: try as they might, schools would always be a step—or three—behind the sexual curve. “A 12-minute filmstrip is hardly a match for two years of ‘R’-rated films every weekend,” wrote Scott Thomson, director of an American principals’ association, in a bold 1981 article. “A few chapters of a textbook on marriage and family cannot really compete with Hustler, Oui and Playgirl and Masters and Johnson. The school marching band plays ‘Stars and Stripes Forever’ but the students listen to ‘Afternoon Delight’ on their cassettes.” Indeed, Thomson continued, “schools are a puny David without even a sling-shot against the media Goliath.” But they pretended that they could slay the giant, nevertheless, perpetuating a kind of “educational fraud” on the entire nation. “As long as one set of values is taught in the larger society, it is absurd to ask schools to neutralize those values in a few weeks of classroom instruction,” Thomson concluded. “Even more absurd, however, is the expectation that any significant outcomes will come from that instruction.” He was probably right. Even in Sweden, as a 1969 observer wrote, sex education “tended to follow rather than lead social trends”; two decades later, Sweden’s leading sex educator agreed. “Sex education will not be really accepted before a profound change of attitudes in broad groups of the society has occurred,” wrote Carl Gustaf Boethius, the longtime head of the Swedish Association for Sexuality Education, summarizing a set of reports about the subject in different European countries. “Things must happen first in society and only then in schools.... The school is not a spear head, it is a mirror.”

That is not to say that schools have failed entirely in this realm. Surely, across the twentieth century, many teachers and schools have helped children gain more insight, understanding, and knowledge about their sexual lives and selves. When he taught high school social studies in Colorado in the 1930s, for example, the future bestselling author James A. Michener designed and cotaught a pilot sex education class with a science instructor. Boldly mixing boys and girls in the same classroom, the freewheeling course covered such controversial subjects as birth control and masturbation. Students raved about the class, and—most notably—not a single parent complained. “The bogey-man of parental interference . . . is grossly overexaggerated,” Michener wrote. “We believe that most American communities will eventually react in this same way if sane teachers teach those fields.” He was wrong, obviously, about America and the rest of the world. Over the past hundred years, there is probably no subject that has posed greater headaches to teachers than sex education. However “sane,” to borrow Michener’s dated metaphor, some teachers obviously lacked the skills and preparation to teach the subject; others were hampered by community pressures from every side, which accelerated—not abated—after Michener’s time. But they were most of all stymied by sex itself, which resisted most efforts to rationalize and systematize it in the modern school. “To the theoretical teacher eager to reform the world on paper the introduction of sexual education into the curriculum of our schools may appear a very simple step,” a British author and former headmistress wrote in 1920. “Are we really being honest with ourselves? For in sex we have yet learnt very little, and this is true even of the wisest among us; and indeed, I doubt sometimes if we can ever learn very much except each one of us for ourselves out of our own experience.”