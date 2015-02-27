At the end of last August, by the end of Israel’s Operation Protective Edge, airstrikes and ground warfare had destroyed some 16,000 homes in Gaza and damaged more than 100,000. These numbers do not include the thousands of homes never repaired from previous Israeli operations in the tiny coastal territory, currently home to more than 1.8 million Palestinians. When he visited last October, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said the destruction from the war—in which 2,100 Gazans, mostly civilians, were killed—was “beyond description.” He added that it was worse than what he had seen after Operation Cast Lead (2008-2009), the first major conflict in Gaza since Hamas was elected in 2006.

On Thursday, the anti-poverty group Oxfam International wrote in a press release that, at the current rate, rebuilding of Gaza’s housing, education, and health infrastructure "could take more than 100 years to complete." The delay, as Oxfam notes, is due to the Israeli blockade, which is now in its eighth year; it is preventing the essential building materials from entering the strip. While 800,000 truckloads of construction material are needed, only 1,661 have been allowed in since October’s international conference in Cairo in which donors pledged $5.4 billion to rebuild Gaza.

So far, as Chris Gunness of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) wrote last week in The Guardian, donors have not delivered on those financial promises. Catherine Essoyan, Oxfam's Regional Director, said in the group’s statement that it is “utterly deplorable that the international community is once again failing the people of Gaza when they need it most." Aside from the lack of funds, the primary challenge to the aid and reconstruction of Gaza is the Israeli blockade. “Only an end to the blockade of Gaza will ensure that people can rebuild their lives,” Essoyan said.

The Israeli government has argued that they are restricting shipments of construction materials due to their “dual-use” nature, meaning that concrete, bricks, and steel reinforcing could also be used for military purposes. It points to Hamas’s tunnels into Israeli territory, used to attack military targets during the last conflict and contributing to the death of more than 60 IDF soldiers. To appease Israeli concerns, the U.N. brokered a deal: They created a monitoring mechanism to ensure that construction materials would be used for civilian purposes.