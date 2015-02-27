American media and ISIS have this much in common: They agree the next great jihadist recruiting ground could be central Asia. The region, at first glance, contains all the trappings for Islamist extremism. Its countries are Muslim-majority, slung under dictatorial regimes, and suffering through busted economic models. ISIS has made a continued, concerted effort to recruit in the region—playing into the hands of local dictators receiving massive American arms donations—and has made it clear that central Asia falls within the reach of a plotted caliphate. Vocativ, meanwhile, splayed a map of ISIS’s black flag across the whole region but for Kyrgyzstan, claiming Bishkek is the last domino to fall to the group. And the Washington Post recently ran a graphic that claimed more than 1,000 central Asians had joined ISIS’s ranks over just the past few months. Fortunately, these analyses ignore or misinterpret existing figures—and the fact that central Asia’s legacy of secularism and forms of Islam have helped staunch whatever designs ISIS originally had on the region.

This week, though, a trio of central Asians—two Uzbekistanis and one Kazakhstani—were picked up in New York on charges of attempting to aid ISIS efforts near and abroad. Before the next round of hyperbole, let’s take a breath. These latest would-be jihadists are outliers. Quite separately from nearby Afghanistan and Pakistan, central Asia, it turns out, has a strong immunity to Islamic extremism. And contrary to any facile, first-blush analysis you may have tweeted since the arrests, black flags won't be unfurling over the steppe any time soon. These former Soviet republics, now a quarter-century into their independence, have proven more hostile to ISIS than even the terrorists might have expected.

When I began seeing central Asia painted as a burgeoning cradle of radicalism, I thought back to the secular Muslims I know in Kazakhstan who have helped make the region a dry hole for attempted jihad. They’re the ones who have lived through a Soviet legacy of secular inertia—surrounded by Muslims whose religion during the Soviet period, when it was allowed, remained confined to state structures. The devout stood by the state, infusing their faith with a secular streak that remains widespread. There’s a reason you can find yourself in a small mosque in northern Kazakhstan, as I did not long ago, where an elderly man teaches you the proper procession of namaz before asking whether you’d like to split a bottle of vodka and plate of kielbasa. Piety can't trump the earthly pleasures of booze and pork.

The region has consistently greeted ISIS with disinterest and disgust; central Asian nationals constitute far fewer ISIS jihadists than Western Europeans. The legacies of animistic religions, those predating the arrival of the first Muslim, have infused regional Islam with a less literary, less messianic vision than that which ISIS espouses. Salafists and Wahhabists haven’t gained nearly the foothold they’ve found elsewhere. And the region isn’t anywhere near accustomed to the forms of violence that have beset, say, the North Caucasus. There’s no evidence a recent ISIS video featuring a Kazakh child (apparently) executing a pair of spies increased recruitment—and it almost certainly added to the litany of beheadings and mutilations that have dissuaded possible recruits. A Turkmenistani national told me this week that ISIS is little more than a gang, albeit one that operates under the banner of religion. And while the apparent Boston Marathon bombing Tsarnaev brothers hailed from central Asia, all evidence points to their radicalization coming long after they’d left the region.