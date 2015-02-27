"We could have had Hillary here, but we couldn't find a foreign nation to foot the bill," Senator Ted Cruz joked at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland on Thursday. “Please explain why we should accept that the millions and millions of dollars that have flowed into the Clinton Foundation from foreign governments don't represent a conflict of interest,” said Carly Fiorina, the former CEO of Hewlett-Packard and a potential Republican presidential candidate.

If you haven’t heard these attacks on Hillary Clinton before, you can be forgiven. Last week, the Wall Street Journal and Washington Post published separate investigations into the foreign donations to the Clinton Foundation. Those reports have many people at CPAC concerned—and have opened a fertile new avenue of attack for Republican candidates against her.

“Although it can hardly be worse than compared to Obama, the latest breaking news is that she got money from Algeria,” said Hy Drusin, a 68-year-old conservative activist. “God knows what she’ll do if Israel is still around if she becomes president. That’s the first thing that comes to mind.” Kristopher Del Campo, a 25-year-old student at DePaul University, said what was on everyone’s mind. “She’s just lying and covering up a lot. I think it shows her lack of leadership.” Carol Batzel, a 63-year-old activist attending the event with her husband, agreed. “It means she is potentially compromising our nation’s security in the world because she is taking their money.”

The Clinton Foundation—now renamed the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation—has long accepted donations from foreign governments. That didn’t end when Clinton became Secretary of State. The Post’s Rosalind Helderman and Tom Hamburger reported that before Clinton became Secretary, the Foundation agreed to only accept donations from foreign countries that had previously donated. The goal was to ensure that there were no potential conflicts between those donations and Clinton’s duties as Secretary of State. For the most part, it fulfilled that goal. However, the Clinton Foundation did make one mistake when it accepted a $500,000 donation from Algeria for relief for Haiti after the earthquake in 2010.

