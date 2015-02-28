The neighborhood didn’t always evoke pleasant recollections. The Ground on Which I Stand outlines how Wilson became a truant thanks to racism in his school, going on to educate himself for years in the public library. His early playwriting work with the black-nationalist Black Horizon Theater in Pittsburgh was created, as he states in the film, with the explicit goal of politicizing audiences who viewed them. To do that, he wrote in the meter of conversations he heard in local diners and pool halls. And as Wilson himself said in an archive interview featured in the documentary, he saw more success when he “listened” to the fictional characters he created. Soon, he found it difficult to “get them to shut up.”

“Wilson’s articulation of the speech, behavior, and emotions that he heard, saw, and felt in that community brilliantly communicated the pain of unequal treatment in work and in life,” my mother said. She cited the example of African American men being barred from trade unions (and therefore from higher wages), and the wretched gender dynamics in the home that often emerged from that disrespect. She also noted how Wilson took care to depict “the joy at what might by some be considered small things, such as getting the extra money to buy some fabric to make a new dress.”

My mother spent her early years on the Hill, but she is also a cultural anthropologist who recognizes elements of Wilson’s work as a cousin to what she does. “He liked to stand back and listen, but he was also a participating member of the community,” my mother told me, explaining that one of the main ways a cultural anthropologist collects information is through observation. The documentary used interviews with those who found themselves under Wilson’s gaze, from his own family to the owner of a local restaurant where he’d sit for hours in a booth writing. “That perspective allowed him to craft portrayals of the characters that were so realistic and often universal that when African Americans watched these plays, the characters, dialogues, and themes touched them in palpable ways.” Wilson’s observations became intense portrayals, she added, that brought to light obscure elements of black life heretofore invisible to many.

The economic hardship and systemic racism suffered by African Americans were hardly the only subjects Wilson tackled. Seven Guitars deals with black manhood. In King Hedley II, set in the 1990s, actors, such as future Oscar nominee Viola Davis, powerfully brought women’s reproductive choice into an African American arena. Wilson also delved into the paranormal in The Piano Lesson and Gem of the Ocean. In that way, the playwright perhaps helped us see aspects of our lives even we tried to erase.

“He was not adding some supernatural elements for window dressing,” my mother said. “Spiritualism was actually a cultural retention of the belief systems inherent to many African cultures,” she continued. “The ancestors are very much a part of our daily lives.”

The term “blood memory” comes up in the film, referring to that sensation we have when we open ourselves up to sensations simultaneously new and ancient. I have never lived on the Hill myself. But I believe that what I feel when I read Wilson’s plays and see them performed is a kind of blood memory, the ghosts of my own forebears drifting through my life. My late grandmother Odessa, who never missed a Wilson production in Pittsburgh and sometimes came here to New York City to see his plays, felt something much more earthly: pride. “Mom was always proud of the fact that August Wilson was from the Hill and had made a real name for himself,” my mother recalled. My mother’s and my grandmother’s Hill doesn’t exist anymore. It was eventually destroyed by the city itself, which tore down affordable housing to allow room for gentrification to take hold.

That fate only makes it more important that Wilson had been there at all. He told the stories of people who could have otherwise been rendered invisible—or like our older ancestors, been lost to history altogether. And he told them in their contemporary cadence. Wilson’s “Pittsburgh Cycle” is executed with such skill and sensitivity that he managed to turn the Hill District into an American Stratford-upon-Avon, shining a light on everyday lives lived and from the places whence we came.

Watch the film in its entirety below.