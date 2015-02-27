Young Republicans know the GOP has an Old White Man problem. It starts with plain math. Despite America's quickly growing minority population, 89 percent of Republicans are white. The party stumbles through clunky attempts to reach young voters via social media. And the mainstream GOP is at odds even with the few millennials it has managed to snag. A 2014 Pew Research Center survey found that millennials identifying as Republican or Republican-leaning often expressed more liberal values than older conservatives. For example, 64 percent of conservative millennials agree that homosexuality should be accepted by society, whereas only 45 percent of their baby-boomer counterparts agreed.

Still, half of all millennials don’t affiliate with either major political party. The good news for Republicans is, that leaves plenty of potential hearts and minds to win.

Chasing that hope, and cognizant that millennials will outnumber boomers by the next election, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) hosted a new series of sessions and lectures this year—many of them in a TED Talk-like format—that revolved around activism, social media, and reaching younger voters. This “Activism Bootcamp” featured a number of younger speakers touted as conservative “millennial spokespersons.” Despite impressive credentials and an obvious drive to reach their peers, are these whippersnapper conservatives enough to ensure the GOP lasts past 2016?

"Faux-intellectuals are the dingbats pontificating about gender privilege."

“I think many millennials are just turned off with politics in general,” said Aubrey Blankenship of American Majority, a nonprofit organization that supports conservative activists and candidates. “However, they are turned on by many other good things, like social causes.” Blankenship said once conservatives show millennials how the party can work for them, millennials might realize that their views are actually more conservative than they think. “That same sentiment [for social causes] is a political sentiment, but millennials don’t see that,” she said.