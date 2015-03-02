I learned about the Times’ decision when I noticed several fellow journalists of color discussing it on Twitter. NPR blogger and former Times reporter Gene Demby began the conversation: “So the @nytimes has scuttled its race beat, helmed by @tanzinavega. Okay, gang.” Justin Ellis, a reporter with the Nieman Journalism Lab, replied, with more than a little sarcasm, “Listen, man, 2014 showed race is clearly not an important issue in America any more.” Associated Press video producer Claritza Jimenez wrote directly to Vega: “I’m hoping you still find a way to incorporate race/ethnicity reporting.” Washington Post reporter Wesley Lowery wondered how many national-level race and ethnicity reporters were left at traditional media outlets.

Through a spokesperson, Dean Baquet, the Times’ executive editor (and the first African American to hold the post), issued a statement downplaying the significance of Vega’s reassignment: “Suffice it to say we believe race is a big story and we will cover it aggressively.” He declined to discuss the reasons for the decision. Margaret Sullivan, the Times’ public editor, acknowledged in a column that the move was “not well received by some readers” and that it seemed “counterintuitive to increase and improve race coverage by discontinuing the race-and-ethnicity beat.” When I spoke to Alison Mitchell, the Times’ national editor, she echoed Baquet. “I think after Ferguson, it became pretty clear that everyone has to be writing about race,” she said. I asked her how she would respond to skeptics who question the paper’s commitment to keeping reporters conscious of writing about race without coverage dedicated to it. “I think people will have to wait and see and judge us on what we do,” she replied.

Race beats began appearing in American newspapers in the 1950s as a necessity born of racial ignorance. White editors in white newsrooms felt they needed black reporters to tell black stories, particularly ones related to the civil rights movement. A July article in the Columbia Journalism Review (CJR) explained that race beats became more common in the late ’60s and early ’70s, although generally they weren’t called that. Papers tended to refer to them euphemistically as “urban affairs” or “metropolitan” coverage.

In 1969, New York’s Newsday assigned Les Payne, a black reporter who would later win a Pulitzer Prize, to be its “minority affairs specialist.” Payne told CJR that along with reporting “black stories,” his job was to “flag other stories for reporters on other beats—sports, for example. At the time there were so few reporters that we needed a dedicated beat, otherwise stories wouldn’t be written about. We needed a stop-gap measure to ensure black news would flow into the normal flow of news.” Charlayne Hunter-Gault, Chuck Stone, John Blake, Earl Caldwell, and other notable black journalists worked race beats during this period.

As the number of black journalists in newsrooms inched up in the 1990s, the number of formal race beats declined. Racial coverage began to migrate to media organizations and websites that covered it full time. Colorlines, a racial justice magazine, launched in 1998. Racialicious, a blog that examines the intersection of race and pop culture, started in 2006. The next year, PostBourgie began publishing, and served as a launching pad for celebrated black journalists, like Jamelle Bouie of Slate and Shani O. Hilton, executive editor of BuzzFeed News. In 2008, comedian Elon James White debuted This Week in Blackness, which features podcasts, video series, and a news blog. These sites don’t bring in corporate dollars like Vox or FiveThirtyEight, but they have survived and even thrived by concentrating their coverage on issues affecting people of color, and by providing opportunities for writers to write on these subjects with a frankness rarely seen in mainstream publications.