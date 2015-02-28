Today, we are all Trekkies. But believe it or not, my fondest memory of Leonard Nimoy, Actor, involves Mr. Spock only inferentially. After Martin Landau bailed on the old "Mission: Impossible" series in 1969, Nimoy replaced him for a couple of dumpster seasons as a master of disguise known as “the Great Paris”—and ooh, was he roguish. He chortled and flashed his choppers as if each of his teeth had its own dressing room. His eyes were sparklers celebrating a year-round Fourth of July.

In other words, he was seizing every chance to remind viewers that He Was Not Spock, giving me my first inklings of what a cage a signature TV role can be. No wonder half the cast of "Downton Abbey" seems frantic to get killed off or sent to Boston—or, failing that, to at least get new attitudes and situations to play. Would you really blame Joanne Froggatt for breaking out the Champagne when Anna Bates’s rape gave her a reprieve from three seasons of selfless cooing? Emmy time!

In Nimoy’s case, we know how his great escape worked out. After a butterfly struggle against his fate—he was so balky about reprising the part that the script for 1979’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture originally omitted Spock outright—he played the character in count 'em eight features, guested as Spock on not only "Star Trek: The Next Generation" but on "The Big Bang Theory," and provided the voice for multiple video game versions. Except for, maybe, his fun role as a Me Decade shrink in Phil Kaufman’s 1978 Invasion of the Body Snatchers, whatever else he could do or might have done never came to much.

By comparison, William Shatner’s non-Trek career is a feast of variety. The difference between them is that Shatner’s ultimate contribution to pop culture is Shatner—Shatnerismus, Shatweltanschauung, he wouldn’t be Shatner if it could be defined—and Nimoy’s was Spock, a mantle he ended up accepting with grace. It did give him more dignity than Bill in the long run, even granting that A) that ain’t hard, and B) the Shat clearly had and has other priorities. Any sense of confinement Nimoy may have felt early on gave way to a healthy gratitude at his astounding good fortune. He was, by all accounts, a thoughtful man, and he must have realized that inadvertently helping to found a religion is no minor palliative to whatever thwarted ambitions he might have once nursed, to play somebody who smiled more and got laid a bit oftener.