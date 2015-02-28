Angelo, who worked in PR before becoming involved in Log Cabin Republicans, said he hopes his visibility at CPAC this year will show fellow conservatives that LGBT Republicans are more than single-issue voters, and that they can help advance conservative values from a unique perspective.

"While people are sometimes quick to jump to the incorrect conclusion that we are exclusively the 'gay marriage Republicans,' the fact is we engage on a full spectrum of issues,” Angelo said. This includes supporting healthcare reform and the repeal of Obamacare, tax reform, second amendment rights, and of course gay rights: basically, Log Cabin Republican advance any issue where there is an LGBT case to be made, Angelo said. This doesn’t, however, include abortion, another hot-button social and political issue. Angelo, who is pro-life, sees the case for marriage equality and the abortion issue as two topics that have little to do with one another.

Angelo is hesitant to be too harsh against those in his party who do not support gay marriage. “Some conservatives could do a better job on the messaging front when it comes to gay issues and expressing a greater sensitivity to gay Americans and the reality that same-sex marriage exists in this country,” he said. “None of the doom and gloom that was predicted by opponents of marriage equality has come to pass.”

In fact, Angelo said he believes that there has been good progress the past few years for the LGBT community within the GOP. He points out Senator Rob Portman, who reversed his stance against gay marriage in 2013 after learning that his son is gay. “There's more support for these issues among Republicans than the general narrative gives them credit for,” Angelo said. “There's also less political risk in supporting those things that I think most Republicans are willing to believe.”

Angelo thinks that Republicans could become leaders abroad for gay rights issues. “There's a way for conservatives to express—even though there might be divisions, philosophical differences on something like marriage—we should be able to coalesce around the notion that someone should not be targeted for death just because of their sexual orientation,” he said. He hopes his panel on the abuses of the LGBT community in Russia will spur fellow conservatives to gay rights causes abroad.