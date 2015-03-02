And to her, that’s what "Star Trek" was all about anyway.

The political landscape of Texas in the 1970s was heated, tense, resistant to change. Texas school districts fought desegregation for over a decade spanning from the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision well into the late sixties. In 1970, the resolution of the court case United States v. Texas resulted in the Texas Education Agency being given the responsibility and authority to end segregation and racial discrimination in Texas public schools. After the state’s long fight against integration, the desegregation order sent a cascade of shockwaves crashing through Texan schools. State politicians and disaffected white community leaders complained vociferously about the decline of segregation.

Texans’ general antipathy to federal power—coupled with recalcitrant southern racism—meant that positive narratives of desegregation were relatively scarce in mom’s community. And she might have bought into the dominant indignation of her neighbors, had it not been for "Star Trek," which seemed to beam into her quiet suburb directly from the future.

And the future that "Star Trek" presented was a decidedly utopian one. Its vision included no money, no consumerism, and a great deal less prejudice. Nichelle Nichols, the black actress who played Lt. Uhura, reported in her autobiography that Martin Luther King Jr. convinced her to stay on "Star Trek" because her role presented a groundbreaking opportunity to display a fully fleshed out black character in a mainstream venue. "Star Trek," King reportedly told Nichols, was the only television show he and his wife allowed their children to stay up late to watch.

Rightfully so: aside from including Nichols and a variety of other non-white cast members (such as George Takei as Lt. Sulu) in pivotal roles, "Star Trek" took a deep, considerate view of personhood. Though an extraterrestrial, Nimoy’s Spock was—in the famous words of William Shatner’s Captain Kirk—“the most human” of all the souls that captain had ever known. Spock’s humanity was premised not upon his DNA, his culture, or his appearance; in all these areas he was distinctly alien. It was his curiosity, his loyalty, his selflessness, his humane and thoughtful disposition that made him human—a way of looking at personhood and worth that subverted the prejudice still dominant in the era when "Star Trek" debuted.

That a person’s character should be the primary source of their merit, rather than their culture or physical constitution, now seems a closed matter. Whether or not that is really the case, it certainly wasn’t when my mom was a teenager; when she was learning to believe, contrary to all input from her non-Trekkie neighbors, that the roles we play in life are not the full measure of who we are. It was apparently a lonely conviction, but the far-flung community of Trekkies she kept contact with through mailing lists and chance meetings in public shored up her courage. She passed all that on to my brother and me.

There was more. "Star Trek" opened mom’s imagination up to science fiction, which she consumed voraciously, and she shared that love with my brother and me. I can remember her reading A Wrinkle in Time to us in the evenings until she went hoarse; we spent many afternoons at museums around town soaking in the exhibits. When book fairs came around during the school year, she was easy to persuade into purchasing. And my brother and I read, and read, and read.

Being a bookworm wasn’t much more popular by the time I made it to high school than it had been when mom was a student, but I had the benefit of her encouragement. Mom got me to debate tournaments and essay competitions, academic decathlons and speech contests. I was dorky, but mom’s support was earnest: cynicism and revanchist geekdom are easy to come by these days, but mom really believes in exploration. It’s the Trekkie in her.

I will confess: I never liked watching the original "Star Trek" all that much—especially before the shimmery, lens-flared 2009 reboot, which was met with mixed feelings by purists—because the special effects are corny and the acting tends towards the soap-operatic. As a young kid I categorically resisted the show, but as I’ve grown older I’ve grown more amenable to joining mom on the couch.

A few Christmases ago my brother and I bought her a set of lapel pins in the shape of "Star Trek" crew insignias, and sometimes when mom wears her Captain’s pin or Science Officer pin, she receives a few salutes, or a Vulcan salutation from plainclothes Trekkies in the streets of our town. For a brief period in my adolescence, I was a little embarrassed by the public display, but now I’d like to express my gratitude for it. The show gave a generation of hopeful introverts like my mom a community, and a way of looking at the world with a focus on discovery and solidarity rather than prejudice and power. Nimoy's Spock, with his quiet dignity and earnest intellectualism, was a crucial part of the ensemble that gave "Star Trek" its texture and depth, and Nimoy himself lived its ethos superbly.