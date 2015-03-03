In the Calvinistic world of magazines, maladjusted grammar weirdos simply fall to their natural station.

Mary Norris’s very funny, lucid, and lively new book, Between You & Me: Confessions of a Comma Queen, illuminates this shadow world at last. It’s part memoir, part language guide, and part personal account of life at The New Yorker (where Norris has worked as a copy editor since 1978). “One of the things I like about my job,” she writes, “is that it draws on the entire person: not just your knowledge of grammar and punctuation and usage and foreign languages and literature but also your experience of travel, gardening, shipping, singing, plumbing, Catholicism, midwesternism, mozzarella, the A train, New Jersey.”

Norris exemplifies what David Foster Wallace observed in “Authority and American Usage”: “We tend to like and trust experts whose expertise is born of a real love for their specialty instead of just a desire to be expert at something.”

In the face of an etymological mystery, Norris is “ecstatic.” She retraces the evolution of the comma (invented by a Venetian printer, Aldo Manuzio, in 1490 “to prevent confusion by separating things”) and recounts the arcane history of pencils (which were obscure until the Civil War created a demand for “a dry, clean, portable writing instrument”); she pays a visit to the Paul A. Johnson Pencil Sharpener Museum. She explores the “secret burden of gender” carried by the English language, following the 165-year-old American quest for gender-neutral pronouns (ne, nis, nim; ip, ips; ha, hez, hem; ta; shem, herm; ho, hom, hos; ze, zon), in the context of her own struggle with pronouns and acceptance during the transition of her transgender sister. She delves into the origins and evolution of American English and looks ahead to fresh threats: “Are we losing the apostrophe?”

The truth is that the work of the copy editor is largely disdained. And because their work is so undervalued, copy editors (and fact checkers) routinely work significantly longer hours for much less money (16-hour days without overtime pay aren’t uncommon), and they enjoy few, if any, of the lifestyle perks that come with magazine work (free stuff, cultural cachet). It’s the responsibility of copy editors to pay an almost inhuman amount of attention to the details, but they’re often dismissed as fussy or obsessive. The popular image of the copy editor as a usefully malfunctioning person justifies the natural order of things: In the Calvinistic world of magazines, maladjusted grammar weirdos simply fall to their natural station. That perception is part of why it’s so hard to climb out of the copy pool. Imagine that the characters in “Downton Abbey” have suddenly decided, in Season 6, to put out a monthly magazine (the editors would all be Crawleys, the copy editors and fact checkers Hugheses and Bateses and Carsons), and you have a sense of the degree of professional immobility that exists at most magazines. I’ve often been introduced by co-workers as a “copy editor but socially normal.” People have kindly written letters of recommendation for me in which my ability to function socially at the most basic level ranked above my professional credentials. Of course there are copy editors who are shy, odd, obsessive, perfectionistic—people who are most at ease, for whatever reason, surrounded by the flora and fauna of grammar. One: Why are these such culturally damning qualities? Two: Are these perceived malfunctions generally characteristic of copy editors? They are not. But all across the secret dystopia of Magazineland, copy editors are glaring through their Mr. Magoo glasses at their despised overlords, and fact checkers are dragging their pitchforks across the blurred golden countryside toward town.

“The image of the copy editor,” Norris concedes a little gloomily, “is of someone who favors a rigid consistency, a mean person who enjoys pointing out other people’s errors, a lowly person who is just starting out on her career in publishing and is eager to make an impression, or, at worst, a bitter, thwarted person who wanted to be a writer and instead got stuck dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s and otherwise advancing the careers of other writers. I suppose I have been all of these.”