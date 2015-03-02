Days after Boris Nemtsov, a leading opponent of Vladimir Putin, was shot dead on a bridge in Moscow, thousands of his supporters marched to the spot where he was murdered. In scenes reminiscent of the massive demonstrations in December 2011 and May 2012 after the elections that re-elected Vladimir Putin and cemented his rule, ordinary Russians came out in force—although this time their mood was more of sadness than anger.

It is too early to say who killed Nemtsov; we might well never know. And whether Nemtsov’s death will catalyze a real mass movement against Putin’s increasingly authoritarian rule remains to be seen. There are, of course, very good reasons why Russians angry with the situation will hesitate to get involved.

Since the 2011 and 2012 protests, the Kremlin has cracked down hard on any public expression of dissent. Protesters have been imprisoned or fled, and ever more repressive legislation has been passed, both externally and internally directed. In more recent times, Putin’s supporters have talked about opposition leaders as part of a “Fifth Column,” though Putin himself has tried to avoid the term.

Smoke and mirrors

Nemtsov was a prominent target for this sort of criticism. A deputy prime minister under Boris Yeltsin, his political stock declined badly once Putin came to power. He gradually became an outspoken critic of the increasingly authoritarian direction in which Russia was moving and of Putin himself.