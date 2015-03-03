Attendance and general interest indicators have been positive for MLS as well. 2014 saw a record average 19,151 fans at MLS games, higher than both NBA and NHL. Average attendance has grown in four of the past five seasons, and total attendance has grown from 2.3 million in 2004 and 4.0 million in 2010 to a record 6.2 million in 2014. Perhaps most importantly for the league’s growth, though, MLS has a hold on younger sports fans. According to the 2014 ESPN Sports Poll, roughly 18 percent of 12-to-17-year-olds consider themselves "avid fans" of MLS, an equal share as Major League Baseball and double the number of the National Hockey League.

But why, if MLS is doing fine or even profitable, would Garber want fans to believe the league is hemorrhaging money? If the MLS wants fans behind it in a labor battle—to attend games if the league uses replacement players, or to come back and fill stadiums after extended cancellations—it needs fans to believe its actions are absolutely necessary. As justifications for the 2011 NBA lockout, the league claimed 22 of its 30 teams were losing money. In fact, this was a trick of accounting sports entities have long used called the "Roster Depreciation Allowance," which lets teams claim players as a "depreciating asset." Deadspin examined the New Jersey Nets and found the team made a $7 million profit look like a $28 million loss. A Nate Silver examination of the NBA's finances found the league was indeed making a profit and that the league's claims were highly dubious. Still, NBA owners managed to win significant gains in the lockout, as the player share of basketball revenue was lowered from 57 percent to 50 percent.

MLS lacks the cultural clout held by leagues like Major League Baseball and the National Football League, but its situation in 2015 is remarkably similar to what the those leagues went through in the 1970s and 1980s. Both the MLB and the NFL had minimum salaries that forced players to work in the offseason and left many living paycheck to paycheck. MLB endured a strike in 1972 and lockouts in 1973 and 1976 before the players won a negotiated form of free agency. The NFL Players Association struck in 1982 and 1987 before eventually winning a form of free agency in the 1993 collective bargaining agreement.

Prior to those strikes, it was taken for granted that control over players was critical for not just MLB, but any league's health. As Milwaukee Sentinel sportswriter Lloyd Larson wrote in response to Gardella's 1949 challenge of the MLB reserve clause:

This isn't baseball's fight alone. The props holding up professional football, basketball and hockey could be kicked away, too. Although those sports aren't as completely organized as baseball, they can't continue to exist without baseball's basic element, namely: Absolute control over playing personnel.

History has shown Larson to be entirely wrong. MLB made $9 billion in 2014. The NFL is the most profitable sport in the country. The National Basketball Association will begin a multi-billion dollar yearly television contract in 2017. In every case, free agency has been followed by tremendous growth, not the collapse of a sport.

Marvin Miller became executive director of the MLB Players Association in 1966 and was the leading figure in the negotiations, arbitrations, and court fights that eventually led to MLB’s adoption of free agency. In 1976—after the MLB Player’s Association won free agency for pitchers Andy Messersmith and Dave McNally in an arbitration decision that opened the floodgates for the rest of the league—Miller told the Associated Press what he thought the players’ biggest victory was.

“When you’ve changed the basis of a relationship so that it’s now contractual between equal parties then you’ve raised the dignity of the players,” he said. “And that’s something that will last forever.”

In denying players the right to choose where they work, and in denying a raise in minimum salaries beyond subsistence levels, MLS fails to recognize the dignity of its players—its employees. If MLS claims it cannot afford to pay the rank and file of the league, the people who make the games happen, then it cannot justify profiting off its new gigantic television contracts, nor its continuing expansion, nor the multi-million dollar international players it continues to spend on for marketing purposes.

It’s true that MLS might be damaged by free agency; or, more accurately, that the profits for MLS owners may decline. But if free agency causes the financial collapse of MLS, there will be nobody to blame but owners and executives for bidding themselves into oblivion. If the money isn’t there to support a league with free and open player movement, MLS’s days are numbered regardless. If it is, the players deserve their cut—and with it, their dignity.