On a recent Monday night in northeastern Berlin, for example, several hundred people gathered outside a shopping mall to protest a proposed refugee shelter, a reflection of Germany’s recent uptick in xenophobic hysteria. Many of the men were wearing Thor Steinar hoodies and jackets, and one muscle-bound marcher sported a notorious sweatshirt featuring a machine gun and the threatening slogan, “Home Visits.” For two-and-a-half hours, the crowd blasted rock music and peed on front lawns, as an organizer spoke via loudspeaker. Refugees, he said, were destroying the fabric of German neighborhoods.

Inevitably, a company chasing “lucrative marketshares” needs to attract new customers—and Thor Steinar has proven no exception. In 2008, in a development that caught many by surprise, the company was sold to a Dubai-based conglomerate and Mohammed M. Aweidah, an Arab man, became the CEO. The move was greeted with calls for a boycott on the xenophobic far right—further fueled by customers’ discovery that Thor Steinar manufactures its clothing in China and Turkey. According to Schmidt, Aweidah was “helpful because of his production contacts,” but in 2010, he was replaced as CEO by a Swiss man named Marco Wäspe.

Recent catalogs list Thor Steinar stores in the Czech Republic, Finland, Slovakia, and the United Kingdom, among other countries, as well as 13 locations in Moscow alone (though some belong to third-party vendors). “Those are logical places to go,” Miller-Idriss says, “if the company is looking for markets that they think may be interested in clothing with some sort of far-right ideological connection.” The brand also expanded its collections to include swimwear, children’s apparel, and an assortment of accessories, including jewelry and a stuffed elk.

These product lines have helped bring in new customers, many of whom are oblivious to the brand’s political overtones. One Czech anti-fascist activist, who, like many of his peers, asked to remain anonymous out of concern for his safety, says “the biggest share of the customers” in the Czech Republic is now older people and sporty types who wear it as a “cool, macho brand.” In Slovakia, he says, the brand has become popular among metal and hip-hop fans. This spring, the owner of the company’s first U.K. store, located in the largely Jewish North Finchley neighborhood in London, told The Independent that Thor Steinar wasn’t a Nazi brand, but merely one that is popular in Eastern Europe. The company has also registered its trademark in the United States, and, according to Schmidt, is “open” to the idea of expanding there. (In Ukraine, at least, Thor Steinar has faced setbacks: Klymenko says the company’s Dream Town store closed last year.)

As Thor Steinar looks to expand, the company faces growing competition for its original right-wing customer base, both in Germany and abroad. “Thor Steinar really had a trailblazing role,” says Joschka Fröschner, an editor at Netz Gegen Nazis, a Berlin blog that monitors the extreme right. While Thor Steinar still dominates the scene, a host of rival clothing companies—with names like Erik & Sons, Ansgar Aryan, Fourth Time, and Reconquista—have popped up in Germany in the last few years, with a similar, if rougher, look. Unlike Thor Steinar, most of these brands are overt about their political affiliations: Ansgar Aryan, for example, employs Schroeder, the prominent neo-Nazi, in a managerial capacity. In Eastern Europe, brands like Sva Stona, White Rex, and Beloyar have filled a similar niche.

In Germany, Thor Steinar’s mainstream appeal is limited by the fact that wearing its clothing in public remains the closest legal equivalent to wearing a swastika. This strange tension is palpable at Berlin’s only Thor Steinar store, which is located on a large thoroughfare in the city’s Weißensee neighborhood. Its windows are covered up, likely because of constant vandalism by left-wing activists, but inside, the store could easily be mistaken for a Gap: The wood flooring gleams and the brand’s sweaters are neatly arranged on white shelving. During a recent visit, the store’s one working employee was skittish while discussing the brand, seemingly wary of revealing too much. When asked where Thor Steinar comes from, he took a long pause. “Norway,” he said, before changing the topic to the weather.

