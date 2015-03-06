Television—it seems—is the new lingua franca, its comforting familiarity allowing for conversation between high and low, past and present, sound and image.

Ellison’s and Syms’s work serves as a blunt metaphor for what TV lovers have been talking about for a number of years: TV is now high art. It is now on regular display in our living rooms and the subject of our fascination and debate. (On a European trip to see a friend, Syms was struck by a dinner companion’s comment that when Americans got together, all they liked to talk about was television.) We no longer shuffle into confessional booths to profess our love of television: We shout it proudly from the Twitter rooftops. We are all curators at the Museum of TV now.

Television—and even notebooks about television!—is now in museums, honored, respected, and treated with dignity. This is undoubtedly a good thing, overriding the art world’s longstanding hostility and suspicion toward what it saw as a junk-food medium. That dismissal has mostly faded, but the triennial’s reorienting of television for the museum may create a useful discontinuity, causing the still skeptical to reconsider the now arbitrary separation of American culture into non-overlapping high and low categories.

And yet this elevation—in our homes, in our museums—may also stifle the unprecedented burst of creativity that caused television to triumph in the first place. I wonder if our burgeoning understanding of television as high art—its literal and metaphorical enthronement in the museum of American culture—might also spell the end of the remarkable hot streak we have all been witness to. Can TV continue to impress us when it grows self-conscious of its own value? I am worried that perhaps we are all burning out TV by loving it too much. Will the next “Sopranos” or “Breaking Bad” flourish while we pant in front of our TV screens, expecting to be amazed?

The burst of creativity that took place in the 1990s and 2000s transformed the “boob tube” into the richest node of contemporary American culture. But the ground was fertile, at least in part, because there was not yet a television pantheon—no set bundle of modern classics to imitate. Since then, television has gotten so great that it has become ever so slightly afraid to settle for just being good. Quality TV has gone from being an expression of praise to a defined genre, with recent misfires like “The Newsroom” and AMC’s early-years-of-personal-computing drama “Halt and Catch Fire” feeling like focus-group-tested applicants to the TV Hall of Fame.

The misfires are still far outweighed by the successes, and our DVRs groan with endless TV bounty. But golden eras have a funny habit of ending just as we begin to get used to them. Television needs room to grow and change and adapt and surprise, not be hemmed in by the well-meaning but suffocating love of a nation of freelance curators assembling their collections on their DVRs and Netflix queues, demanding a new “Mad Men” every month, but getting only pallid imitations.

By every critical measure, 2014 was a great year for television, but it was an especially great year for comedy on TV. Some of those shows, like “black-ish” and the late, lamented “Enlisted,” felt like updates of familiar sitcom styles, but others, like “Review” and “Broad City,” created entirely new models that felt like nothing that had ever been on television. And then there were series like “Transparent” on Amazon and the wonderful new “Togetherness” on HBO, which eschewed a uniform mood or style, and thus refused to let their audiences settle into a cookie-cutter, quality-TV rut. They were sometimes serious and often funny, simultaneously cutting and moving, a deliberate grab bag of fart jokes and social commentary. They were, in short, middlebrow heaven: a place where the human comedy could momentarily exhale.

Perhaps there is actually not much to fear about this particular chapter in the enshrinement of TV as art, at least as it’s playing out in the museum. The triennial has made room for television, not just as prestige works of aesthetic refinement, but also by embracing the middlebrow pleasures of comedy and satire. Before television makes itself over as an entirely self-serious art, let us hope it can take a page out of Syms’s and Ellison’s work and maintain a wing of its museum in which the middlebrows can go on romping forever.

