The best actress Emmys last August were won by Julianna Margulies and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, two women who could be mirror images if you looked out of the corner of your eye—slender, polished actresses of a certain age. Margulies and Louis-Dreyfus each won their first Emmy in the 1990s as part of ensemble casts but have more recently done their best work as the stars of their own shows. In “The Good Wife” and “Veep,” the two women share something else: hair that’s dark, glossy, and straight. For frizzy-haired children of the 1980s (like me), seeing the tamped-down manes of Alicia Florrick and Selina Meyer can feel like a minor personal tragedy.

As Elaine Benes in “Seinfeld,” Louis-Dreyfus was loud, brash, and neurotic, traits that were signaled by the untamed pouf atop her head (what George Costanza, in one episode, called her “wall of hair”). She was sexy and unabashedly sexual without caring much for fashion. Carol Hathaway, the Country General nurse Margulies played in “ER,” was warm and vulnerable—and the George Clooney character’s longtime love interest—wearing her hair in soft, undefined spirals that grazed her shoulders. As curly-hair icons, they were joined at the end of the decade by Keri Russell, whose hair was more famous than anything else about “Felicity.” Felicity Porter arrived in New York City as an earnest, unsettled 18-year-old, mooning over a boy and hiding behind chunky sweaters, nervous energy, and all that hair. In the summer of 1998, Russell’s mane (accompanied by her face) was plastered on magazine covers before the show even debuted. When the character chopped it all off at the start of season two, the reaction was so heated that network executives vowed that no one could change a hairstyle without permission.

What all these ’90s women shared was a directness, an unguarded approach to the world. Their twenty-first-century incarnations reflect the opposite. Where Felicity was dithering and impulsive (after all, she followed a boy across the country after he wrote a kind note in her yearbook), Elizabeth Jennings, the character Russell currently plays on “The Americans,” is coolly competent, a determined KGB spy with an arctic mien and a dangerous back kick. Elizabeth is a master of composure, and her shampoo-commercial hair is a sign of that command. You could say the same of Margulies’s chilly lawyer, Alicia Florrick, on “The Good Wife.” The crass Selina Meyer (Louis-Dreyfus) of “Veep” doesn’t have quite the same poise and self-possession, but she shares these characters’ hardened exterior, professional ambition, and need for control. And in today’s TV landscape, that means straight hair. Television has become increasingly populated by lovable messes—Lena Dunham on “Girls,” Zooey Deschanel on “New Girl,” Gaby Hoffman on “Girls” and “Transparent”—but our most admirable and impressive female characters are sleek and subdued. What does this say about what we want from our TV heroines?

It’s not that curly hair is out of style. If anything, curls are trendier than they were in the flat-ironed late ’90s and early ’00s, when any volume brought reminders of garish ’80s excess. Last summer The New York Times Thursday Styles celebrated a curly cultural moment, citing celebrities like Lorde. (Disclaimer: Styles seemingly recycles these trend articles every few years). The curl industrial complex—salons and brands that cater to curly and ethnic hair, like New York’s Devachan chain and the Carol’s Daughter line of products—has gone mainstream. But if curly hair is now common on the shelves of your local Target, it’s far harder to find on television.