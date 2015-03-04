“The West Wing”wasn’t a realistic portrayal of government, either, but its much more realistic facade had a purpose: the willed suspension of disbelief. You didn’t have to really believe that Washington was like that—or could be like that—but Aaron Sorkin gave you permission to pretend that you did believe. It doesn’t work like that, but wouldn’t it be great if it did? To allow us to enjoy that fantasy, a different level of pseudo-realism was required and was delivered, and watching the day-to-day minutia of the fantasy West Wing bureaucracy could be boringly enjoyable as a workplace drama. Moreover, we were being given permission to pretend that politics could be driven by brilliant idealism and passion. Wouldn’t it be great if it could? We know better, most likely, but the pleasure of “The West Wing” was that it enabled you to pretend otherwise.

“House of Cards” has always been a cartoon—or maybe, given how beautifully stylized and mise-en-scened it is, we should call it a graphic novel—but for too much of the current season, it forgets to not take itself seriously. Frank Underwood as president could have worked: President Frank would have made an amazing Caligula, and he should have. He should have been murdering journalists and having lots of weird sex. He should have burned Washington, D.C., to the ground. Raymond Tusk’s body should have been found on the steps of the White House and some sort of emergency law should have been declared giving him absolute power in perpetuity.

Instead, Frank Underwood gets caught up in being president and seems to actually want peace in the Middle East, or something. He seems to want “America Works” to work because then America will love him and elect him, or something. I got too bored to care, because this is not the Frank Underwood of season one. Frank Underwood does not care about democracy because he knows it to be a sham. Frank Underwood does not believe that being a good president gets you elected. Frank Underwood should be running on a platform of fear and intimidation, stomping on his enemies and double-crossing his friends. Frank Underwood would stay in power by blowing up the World Trade Center and declaring war on everybody; he would do everything that our most paranoid fantasies suggest that a truly evil president might do.

As the rise to power of a totally unscrupulous, murderous, and also hideously attractive Lucifer of a politician, “House of Cards” was a compelling nightmare. It was a warning sign, like the inverted American flag that is the show’s marquee, but a nightmare that was sustained by the reassuring feeling that this show was just a dream. Precisely because you didn’t have to take it seriously—because Frank would break the fourth wall and remind you that it was a play—the show gave you permission to indulge the terror of its paranoid suspicion. You could shiver at the horror, feeling all the more comfortable in your stable democracy precisely because the possibility of an Underwood presidency stayed locked in your unconsciousness.

But President Underwood upsets this balance. You could take the show seriously just as long as you didn’t have to take it seriously, as long as it only took place in the dream world of imaginary fantasy politics. But when a cartoon becomes president, it starts to look too fake to be real, but too real to be a cartoon. Frank plays the role of President Bartlett, a cartoon president doing things that would actually, in reality, be kind of great. But Bartlett was too good to be true, and the old Frank was too evil to be true. President Underwood is just too dull to be a fantasy, and so the props take center stage.