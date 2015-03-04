Studying the regional effects of climate change as we did here is crucial to better understanding how climate change can contribute to political and social unrest in the future.

Catalytic effect

The Fertile Crescent, located east of the Mediterranean Sea, is where agriculture and animal herding are thought to have first begun on this planet some 12,000 years ago. It is also a region that has of late been embroiled in conflict. In early 2011, Syria was the last of the Arab Spring countries to experience an uprising. This uprising occurred shortly after a very severe multi-year drought, which caused widespread crop damage and a mass migration to cities. In the past, it was not unusual for Syria to experience a wet year followed by a dry year, but multi-year droughts of three or more consecutive dry years were much less common.

In previous decades, there was a strong dependence on wheat production, which was fostered by the Syrian government for the sake of economic growth and self-reliance. The northeastern region, also referred to as Syria’s “breadbasket,” relied not only on the rain that falls during the six-month “winter” or wet season, November through April, but also on irrigation from water that flows into the country via the Tigris and Euphrates rivers and from groundwater reserves.

Prior to this multi-year drought, Syrian vulnerability to water disruption was already high. In addition to a dramatic increase in total population, from roughly five million in 1950 to roughly 20 million in 2005, there was a steady decline in groundwater, which had acted as a buffer against dry years.

When this severe drought occurred, it had a catalytic effect. The agricultural system in the northeast collapsed, many farmers uprooted their families and abandoned their villages, and a mass migration of up to 1.5 million from the rural areas to the major cities in Syria’s west took place. This occurred directly after the influx of one to 1.5 million refugees from the war in Iraq to these same cities. Together with a strong natural birthrate, this represented a population shock—a roughly 50 percent increase in the population of Syria’s cities in only eight years that placed an untenable burden on resources.