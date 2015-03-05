It's Saturday in New York, it's snowing, capes are trending on the runways, and at the Lincoln Center’s temporary Fashion Week mecca, the women's toilets are no longer flushing. (I later mention this at a midnight drink session with friends. One spouts back, “Models don’t pee.”) Under the tents you may still, however, purchase a Ciroc Ultra Premium Vodka for $12 or pick up a free copy of New York magazine's fashion issue or get a vending machine to cough up a sample hairspray, on the house. This is fashion’s inner sanctum, the salon of the well-heeled, fetish of glossy magazine subscribers, where the expectation is that nice and pretty things will land in your lap for dirt cheap.

Pity about the backed-up johns, because the runway show of the afternoon, by Mara Hoffman, is fashion week at its finest: silk and splendor draped on the stunning young women who promenade before buyers, designers, media and assorted hangers-on. David Bowie's "Space Oddity" plays over the finale, 24 models parading out single-file to present Hoffman's prêt-à-porter collection, in case the papers want to know whose shirts they wear. This production, one of 10 I catch during Fashion Week, is beautiful but routine. The typical runway presentation at this biennial event reportedly costs around $200,000 for a show that might last all of 20 minutes.

Among the participants is Jing Wang, of China, 5-foot-10-and-a-half of sharp angles and lanky limbs. I recognize her on a subway platform after the show and ask after her Fashion Week. Turns out she has been working most days from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and for this, getting paid nothing. Like, at all. This is the trend on the runways. Get past the metallics and the fourth second coming of the turtleneck—the glamour is minimal for models who are often working pro bono or for "trade."

Trade is product. Gear. Swag. Clothes. It's fashion's go-to when it asks models to participate in a runway show or photo shoot for free. What it isn't, is money. Not only is it impossible for these young women to feed themselves or pay rent with a tank top, but designers have been known to skip payment on even that.