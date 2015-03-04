If discovering intent remains the standard of proof for federal civil rights violations, and if Wilson and Zimmerman didn’t make the cut, I tremble to think what it would take to merit a charge. Does it take choking out an unarmed man who is struggling to utter, “I can’t breathe”? We’ll likely find out in a few months, since the DOJ launched an investigation into the July killing of Eric Garner at the literal hands of a New York Police Department officer.

Why, for instance, after more than eight months of highly publicized killings and shootings of black men, women, and children by police, has there not been federal legislation mandating the reporting of statistics such as those the DOJ compiled in Ferguson? Between 2012 and 2014, the DOJ found, 93 percent of people arrested, 85 percent of those stopped in their vehicles, 88 percent of people who faced force from police, and 92 percent of people who had warrants issued for their arrest, were black. The town is two-thirds black, but come on. Why does it require a federal investigation to find this information?

“It’s ridiculous that I can’t tell you how many people were shot by police in this country,” FBI director James Comey said in his recent, much-ballyhooed speech at Georgetown. Deadspin, a snarky sports website, undertook this effort weeks after Brown was shot. Why not our government? Reno News & Review editor D. Brian Burghart, who attempted to collect such data for two years, wrote last August that the lack of such a national database is “intentional,” arguing that “bad journalism colludes with police to hide this information.”

We live in a world where the National Security Agency can reach its tentacles into our personal data to Orwellian levels, but the United States doesn't know how many times a cop shot someone last year. (Perhaps the NSA already has this information. Paging Edward Snowden.)

Given that the DOJ conclusions about Ferguson’s risible police department arise largely from data, the country could use a constantly updated and transparent account of arrests, police shootings, and officer-involved deaths that is searchable by race and gender. Accountability starts with counting. And it should be available not just to law enforcement and elected officials. If mugshots are Google-able in 2015, meaningful statistics ought to be as well.

I’d add that the frustration in these Ferguson reports, for me, lies not in the lame jokes about Barack and Michelle Obama that officials shared on city email. While certainly reprehensible and fireable offenses, that nonsense only distracts us, and can make the real crimes harder to spot. The federal government still doesn’t have the tools to address the systematic abuse and bias embedded in local law enforcement. That angers me more than whether some Ferguson city employee thinks the president’s color makes him inherently shiftless. We’re still operating in a system that asks citizens screaming for someone to listen to wait until police abuse goes viral. Most often, someone has to be die first.

Holder, who has talked of easing standards for federal civil rights charges before he leaves his post, will need Congress to get on board. I wish him luck with that. In the meantime, he and the DOJ can work towards prevention, not just punishment. Our federal government has, for too long, been comfortable living in ignorance of police misdeeds until voices get loud enough, and judging civil rights abuses by whether or not the offender meant to be racist.