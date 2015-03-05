But despite their shared philosophies, the new domesticity movement tends to be largely female-led, while maker culture (like the rest of Silicon Valley) is heavily male. This has been troubled over by participants in both arenas, and slow progress has been made. More men are knitting and canning; maker events are working hard to highlight female makers. Now, a new book, Homemakers: A Domestic Handbook for the Digital Generation, by Brit Morin claims to bridge the two cultures. Being a homemaker is out, Morin says. Being a “home maker” is in. “[T]oday’s generation thrives in the virtual world, but as humans we remain inspired to work and create in the physical world,” Morin writes. “Why can’t these two worlds come together?”

Morin, 29, has fashioned herself as something of a Silicon Valley Martha Stewart. Her company, Brit + Co, is a lifestyle website with a geek-chic bent. In addition to standard women’s magazine fodder like tips on updos and date night makeup, it features DIY craft lessons and articles on female-oriented technologies like fashion apps and wearable tech jewelry. Morin has been featured as a tech and lifestyle consultant on shows like Katie Couric’s “Katie” and the “Today Show.” Just two years after launching Brit + Co in 2011, she scored $6.3 million in funding. Unlike other modern domesticity guides, Morin’s doesn’t fetishize the “natural” and “vintage” and “unplugged.” There’s no renunciation here. Forget sewing your own toilet paper out of old t-shirts or slowing down and smelling the roses. Homemakers is for the woman who really wants it all: a kickass job at Google, a fresh plate of cake pops, and a 3-D printer to make earrings to wear to TechCrunch Disrupt.

The book’s content is an odd hybrid of how-to and futurism. Much of it reads like a guide for recent Stanford grads or aliens who have never been to earth: instructions on boiling eggs and cutting onions, illustrated lists of what one needs to furnish a living room (couch, coffee table, chair, side table, lamp, rug, art and “accessories”), an explanation of the word “baking.” The other half is a trend-spotting guide to our Jane Jetson future. Each chapter ends with a look at possible coming technologies for each room in the house: digital wallpaper, dining tables that serve you your cereal, 3-D printers for clothes, kitchen knives that read the nutritional information of the food they’re cutting. Needless to say, this half is more engaging.

Much of it reads like a guide for recent Stanford grads or aliens who have never been to earth: instructions on boiling eggs and cutting onions, illustrated lists of what one needs to furnish a living room.

The whole thing has a shellacking of tech lingo and aesthetic. Commonplace domestic tips like boiling coffee grounds to deodorize a kitchen or using clear nail polish to fix a run in your tights are described as “hacks.” Every chapter has a “Tech to Know” section of useful apps. For the “Bathroom” chapter, suggestions include Nailsnaps, an app that lets you create stickable nail art, and Plum Perfect, an app that recommends beauty products to go with your individual skin tone. (Disclosure: I have downloaded this just now. It’s kind of genius.) Other DIY tutorials nod faintly to tech geekdom: using colored contact paper to create a pixel pattern on your coffee table, for example.

Morin’s shtick has not made her beloved in Silicon Valley, where the prickly nerdboys who run things seem to view her as the dreaded “fake geek girl”—the Homecoming Queen who dons the vestments of geek culture because they’re now cool. Morin has been repeatedly pilloried by the Silicon Valley gossip blog Valleywag, which mocks her as “Silicon Valley’s favorite camp counselor” and “Senior Vice President for Doily Engineering.” Valleywag has also accused her of plagiarizing ideas from other lifestyle sites. The nicknames are nasty (not to mention sexist), and the plagiarism charges seem rather beside the point. Using a cereal bowl to amplify the music on your phone is a neat, lightweight trick, not a patent technology.