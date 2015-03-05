The revelation that Hillary Clinton used a home email system while she was Secretary of State—which allowed her to permanently erase messages—has sent the chattering classes of Washington into a frenzy. “There is a widespread feeling, among political professionals and the commentariat, that Clinton, having chosen to delay the launch of her campaign, might be on the point of losing control of its narrative,” wrote the New Yorker’s John Cassidy. Bill Scher, writing at Politico, and Emma Roller, writing at National Journal, mused about what would happen to the Democratic Party if Clinton drops out. Spoiler: It’s not good.

These are all reasonable arguments. Still, we have to keep things in perspective: Clinton is having a tough month and needs to put together a better communications strategy, preferably one that actually involves her talking to the press. Even so, she’s not going to lose the primary and will be a very formidable candidate in the general election.

The Democratic Party’s biggest concern should not be that Clinton used a home email system for official State Department business. It should be that they don’t know what else is out there—the "unknown unknowns," as former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfield famously said. That’s why, on Wednesday, I argued that Senator Elizabeth Warren should consider a presidential run. Clinton needs a legitimate opponent to pressure her and prepare her for the stakes of the general election. She’s only recently employed researchers to dig through her life over the past six years to find any easy avenues of attack—much too late, in the minds of many Democratic operatives.

If they find major political vulnerabilities—say, for example, she used her private emails to actually hide corrupt actions—then Clinton has big problems ahead. The use of a private email alone, however, will not bring her down and won’t open any space for a primary challenger. Real Clear Politics currently puts her an average of 44 points up on both Warren and Vice President Joe Biden. Recent surveys do not yet reflect people’s opinions of Clinton after this flare up; moreover, polls this early are generally based on name recognition, I know. But Clinton is still dominant. At the same time in the 2008 cycle, Clinton had just a 10-15 point lead on then-Senator Barack Obama. In some polls, she was ahead by just a few points.