Similarly, graduates who performed well on the CLA as seniors were less likely in an unskilled occupation (positions where the majority of incumbents had not completed even a year of college) two years after college.

And if they had a job, graduates who performed well on the CLA were half as likely to lose that job, compared to those who performed less well.

But many students make it through four years of college without substantially improving the skills CLA measures.

If the CLA were re-scaled to a one-hundred-point scale, approximately one-third of students would not improve more than one point over four years of college.

This is not only low in absolute terms but also in comparison to historic performance. The average growth observed in our study is half of what was observed when growth on similar measures was assessed in earlier decades.

Limited development of general collegiate skills—critical thinking, complex reasoning, and writing—may not be surprising given that students invest little time in their academic pursuits.

Low dedication to academic pursuits

Seniors in Aspiring Adults Adrift, as well as sophomores in our earlier study, Academically Adrift (which followed over 2,300 undergraduates through the first two years of college), spent very little time studying alone—on average little more than an hour per day—and faced limited reading and writing demands.

American college students’ dedication to academic pursuits has shown a considerable drop since the 1960s when being a full-time college student meant spending 15 hours in class and 25 hours studying. By the early 2000s, students still spent 15 hours in class but devoted on average only 12 hours to studying.

Indeed, college students in the U.S. spend less time on academic pursuits—attending class and studying—than all but one European country examined in a recent project.

In addition to failing to facilitate the development of general collegiate skills for many students, colleges often do not, according to our research, provide adequate institutional support towards apprenticeships, internships, mentoring opportunities and job placement services.

Among graduates in Aspiring Adults Adrift, those who used college resources or internships to find jobs were less likely working in unskilled occupations. But fewer than half of the graduates located jobs through these means.

Many others relied on formal means (such as employment agencies or publicly available job advertisements) or their friends and families. These were more likely to lead graduates to unskilled jobs.

But college is not only about preparing students for the job market. Notably, it is also about preparing them for participation in a democratic society.

Fewer than 40 percent of graduates read newspapers regularly

The number of clubs and student organizations on any four-year campus is astounding, encouraging a high level of participation in a range of local and global issues.

However, two years after college completion, fewer than 40 percent of graduates read newspapers online or in print daily. A third reported reading newspapers very rarely (monthly or never). And almost 40 percent of graduates reported engaging in discussions about politics and public affairs only monthly or never.

Democracy depends on an informed and thoughtful citizenry. Finding that college graduates have not internalized the value of keeping up with the news and discussing politics and public affairs, does not bode well for our democratic system.

While college graduates fare better in the labor market than high school graduates, many leave college without having substantially improved their critical thinking, complex reasoning, and writing skills, associated with more desirable employment outcomes. Nor have they internalized practices conducive to participation in a democratic society.

These concerns become heightened when considered in comparison to other nations.

European countries are producing graduates at significantly lower cost who, when assessed with standardized measures, have similar or higher performance in analytical skills compared to US graduates.

We are not faring particularly well in preparing students for economic and social participation in an increasingly globalized world.