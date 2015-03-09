The results shifted, however, when the idea that the entrepreneur was pitching was particularly novel, such as one based on a brand new product or service. In this scenario, participants consistently perceived women entrepreneurs to be more competent and skilled—and their businesses more worthy of support—than their less innovative female counterparts. By contrast, ratings of male-led ventures did not change depending on the degree of innovation, and instead were more based on participants’ willingness to tolerate risk.

This finding suggests that when a man proposes a business idea, he can typically expect others to respond on the basis of a simple risk-benefit calculation, the kind any venture capitalist might make when deciding whether to help finance a project. But when a woman proposes the same idea, she can expect others to simultaneously be looking for cues that she in fact possesses the types of skills and traits needed to make a venture a success—abilities she’s often assumed to lack because of her gender.

Entrepreneurs as ‘lone warriors’

Indeed, our ideal cultural image of an entrepreneur is similar to that of a lone warrior, which is based on a set of stereotypically masculine traits like aggressiveness, independence, competitiveness and a willingness to take risks. When women propose an innovative idea, they show that they are willing to go out on a limb and, in doing so, signal possession of supposedly “entrepreneurial” traits. In this way, women have to work harder to prove to others that they have what it takes to run a successful start-up.

So what are the implications? For starters, this subtle tendency to discount a woman’s ability to take on an entrepreneurial role may, over the course of repeated encounters, discourage her from pursuing such a career in the first place. It may also disadvantage women entrepreneurs when they seek financial and social support.

In today’s economy, informal sources of support such as online crowdfunding and interpersonal connections play an increasingly important role in getting new ventures off the ground. If most people rely on cognitive shortcuts like the ones revealed in my research and subtly doubt a woman’s ability to be an entrepreneur, she’s less likely to get the funding necessary to pursue her idea.

How can we combat bias?

On the bright side, my findings offer one “survival strategy” for women entrepreneurs: They may be able to mitigate the disadvantaging effects of gender bias by explicitly promoting the novelty of their venture. They may also be able to lessen disadvantage by highlighting the unique set of qualifications and experiences they bring to their project. This proactive step can help reduce any lingering uncertainties about a woman’s ability to run an enterprise.

Eliminating the need for women to have to compensate for stereotypical biases, however, will have to come from broader changes in our cultural image of entrepreneurship. In reality, entrepreneurs aren’t lone warriors. They’re taking very calculated risks and rely on an interconnected network of social and financial support (which is often less accessible to women). By leveraging this network when first pitching ideas, entrepreneurs can in fact buffer themselves from the greatest risks and help ensure that even failure could lead to eventual success.

Creating a less gendered vision of what successful entrepreneurship looks like will undoubtedly be challenging. But one way to start would be for investors, organizations and educators focused on entrepreneurship to actively promote and rely on criteria based on the content of a business plan, rather than the perceived personality traits of a given individual.

Doing so will bring us closer to the dream of gender equality in the workplace and will gradually increase women’s participation in entrepreneurship—one of modern society’s most valued leadership positions. We have a long way to go, but critically reflecting on our own unconscious, and typically unintentional, biases is a critical first step toward reaching that goal. Only then will International Women’s Day become a celebration of true equality.