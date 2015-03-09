There has been much hubbub in the past few years over how self-obsessed our society has become: Are men or women more narcissistic? (Men.) Where do the most narcissists live? (California.) Millennials, especially, are often accused of being narcissists. That may not be true. But even if it is, millennials might not be to blame: It might be their parents' fault.

One of the first studies into the origins of narcissism, published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, finds that narcissism in children may be due to how they're raised. According to the study, parents who “overvalue” their children—or parents who blanket their kids in excessive, exaggerated praise—might cause higher levels of narcissism in their kids.

“Of course every child is special, and parents are especially likely to think their child is special,” said Brad Bushman, co-author of the study and a professor at Ohio State University. “But it’s important to realize that we are all members of the human family, and that no one person is more valuable than another on this planet.”

To learn more about the origins of narcissism, the scientists studied 565 children and their parents in the Netherlands. They looked at kids ages 7 to 11, which is when children begin to outgrow the unrealistic, self-inflated views of early childhood, and instead begin to develop global evaluations of themselves as a person. The scientists had parents and their children fill out a series of surveys over a year and a half.