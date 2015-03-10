“It’s not a true black celebration until somebody is selling Shea Butter,” read a tweet sent Sunday afternoon from Hiram College professor Jason Johnson, accompanied by a picture of a vendor’s stand and hashtagged with #Selma50, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights demonstrations.

He’s right. I can’t think of too many carnivals, parades, or outdoor concert events that attract a primarily black audience at which I couldn’t find a vendor selling oils, soaps, or similarly aromatic methods of helping us avoid ashy skin. But even as I watched from afar as thousands commemorated the 1965 “Bloody Sunday” protest, I could see that the man hawking shea butter in Selma had plenty of company, including President Obama and Republican Senator Tim Scott.

Standing at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge, the president gave a speech that resembled a more straightforward and unvarnished edition of his famed “A More Perfect Union” speech from his first White House campaign. Now, as then, he was selling change, this time to a Congressional delegation in town to honor the 1965 activists. Obama delivered a relatively hard sell to them, imploring them to go back to Washington and get their colleagues to revive the Voting Rights Act (VRA), which was critically injured by the Shelby County v. Holder Supreme Court ruling two years ago. He called them out with more poetic language than they probably merited:

Right now, in 2015, fifty years after Selma, there are laws across this country designed to make it harder for people to vote. As we speak, more of such laws are being proposed. Meanwhile, the Voting Rights Act, the culmination of so much blood and sweat and tears, the product of so much sacrifice in the face of wanton violence, stands weakened, its future subject to partisan rancor.

The thing is, there isn’t much “partisan rancor.” Outside of scoring some cable-news points, Republican House members who are safely ensconced in gerrymandered districts have little motivation to respond to the president’s pleas. Two years after the Court’s ruling in Shelby County v. Holder, they have barely lifted a finger to do what that decision allowed them to do: draw up new rules based upon the “new” racial conditions in states governed by the VRA. As we’ve seen, Republican congressmen appear content to stand aside, allowing their states to continue blocking access to the polls for those unlikely to vote GOP.